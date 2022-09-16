Jets Linked to 11-Year Veteran Offensive Lineman: Insider

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around that the New York Jets are still interested in making another big mid-season addition.

That news was confirmed by Heavy’s Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo:

“Multiple league sources tell Heavy, as Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported on September 13, that the New York Jets are still actively shopping for a veteran offensive tackle, even after signing Duane Brown in August.”

2 Names Have Emerged From the Pile

Lombardo’s mailbag provided some insight into several key factors during this new free agent expedition.

Firstly don’t expect any more big fish hunting for the Jets. After signing Brown to a monster two-year deal worth $20 million, Gang Green will now shift their focus to the bargain bin.

Two names that would be “ideal fits” according to Lombardo are veterans Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie.

At this moment in time, the Jets are searching for a veteran swing tackle to ensure depth behind starters George Fant and Max Mitchell.

For any free agent, the Jets are considering it must be accepted that each player has some warts. Why else would they be available in the middle of September?

Remmers is a 33-year-old pro’s pro who has spent portions of his nine-year career on eight different NFL ball clubs. While the analytics from his last professional stop with the Kansas City Chiefs are impressive, he is still on the mend following a shoulder injury.

Lombardo doesn’t expect him to be cleared medically for a few more weeks. So if the Jets really wanted him, they would have to either be patient or bring him in knowing he’s hurt.

Dangerously Thin in the Trenches

Massie was the other name listed and has “drawn interest from multiple teams” recently per Lombardo.

If the Jets want to add his services to the team, Lombardo urged the team to “strike quickly.”

Both options are elder statesmen who have been around the league. Massie is set to enter his 11th season when he joins an NFL squad in 2022.

The former Ole Miss product has appeared in over 131 games and has started in 123 of those contests.

With all of the injuries to the Jets’ offensive line this offseason they lack a proven veteran swing tackle that can step up when called upon. Fant and Mitchell are fine starters that’ll get better as the season progresses.

However, it is of paramount importance to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and bluntly right now the Jets aren’t.

Conor McDermott ain’t it. The practice squad options are also unappealing. It’s time to protect whoever is playing quarterback and Gang Green has an opportunity to do that with either of these potential veteran additions.

Brown is out for a minimum of the first four games of the season and based on conversations around the league it could be longer than that.

If he comes back in Week 5 then the urgency to add another body becomes less important, but it seems hard to count on that based on the recent chatter.

