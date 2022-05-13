Former No. 2 Pick Shares Bold 2022 Jets Schedule Prediction

The 2022 New York Jets schedule has finally been released.

Now fans, media, and social influencers will start to throw out their saucy predictions for next season over the coming months. Although it’ll be hard to top the most recent prediction from a former NFL player on a national platform.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Drinking the Kool-Aid

Play

New York Jets 2022 Schedule Release Party: Instant Reactions & Predictions Boy Green hops on LIVE to break down the 2022 New York Jets schedule: – Top takeaways – Immediate prediction – Answering your LIVE questions/comments Make sure you LIKE the video on YouTube & hit that subscribe button! 2022-05-13T13:09:57Z

On the latest episode of NFL Live on ESPN, former No. 2 overall pick and current television analyst Robert Griffin III had a very bold Jets prediction:

“The Jets, I think they have to win 10 games. It is time. The fans deserve it. General manager Joe Douglas has put an offense together for Zach Wilson that features Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis at wide receiver. Then you bring in CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin at tight end. This roster is stacked offensively. I just look at the Jets and I say they have done a great job. They just need Wilson to get out of the flight simulator. They are ready for takeoff. He has to get in the jet and be the pilot. Wilson has to be the sole reason they win three to four games this year. It isn’t the end of the world if they don’t win 10 games, but I think they certainly can this year.”

If the Jets were able to live out RG3’s prediction it would be only their second winning season in 12 years (2015: 10-6 was the other one). That would also put them in a fantastic position to snap their playoff drought.

For those counting at home it is 11 years and running, the NFL’s longest active playoff drought by more than five years. The next closest is the Denver Broncos who haven’t been in six years.

With seven playoff teams in each conference, it makes it that much more difficult to miss the postseason with double-digit wins (like what happened over 7 years ago).

The Path to the Playoffs

Play

Analyzing Jets’ 2022 schedule, plus Robert Saleh joins to discuss Zach Wilson, NFL Draft class The Jets' 2022 schedule is official! What's the best game on the slate? How many can they win? Which ones will be in primetime? Connor Hughes and Tim McMaster break it all down. Then, Jets head coach Robert Saleh joins the show to talk about the draft class, minicamp, Zach Wilson and much more. Check… 2022-05-13T14:44:12Z

That last point that RG3 made will make or break the Jets’ season.

Last year it was a tale of two halves for the former BYU passer. Pre-injury Wilson was flustered and had way too many turnovers. Post-injury he was calm, cool, and collected and looked like the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Although if you were to criticize one part of that crazy run to end the season it was the conservative nature of the game plan. Wilson was able to cut back on his turnovers and wasn’t the reason they lost games. Although he certainly wasn’t the reason they won games.

In 2022 that has to flip and he has to be the reason they win several games this season. That is part of the maturation process for a young quarterback.

While this Gang Green roster is uber-talented and he won’t have to be superman every week, there will be situational football sporadically through the season where he will be called upon to do more than his normal workload.

When that moment strikes Wilson needs to make the most of it and fulfill the dreams he used to have in his backyard playing football. There are two minutes left in the game and he has the ball in his hands to win the football game.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Linked to Former First Rounder With 4.32 Speed in Free Agency