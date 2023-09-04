Go Ad-Free
Boy Green Daily: Bold Jets, Bills Predictions Ahead of Gameday

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we provide some juicy bold predictions ahead of the New York Jets versus Buffalo Bills game in Week 1. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Jordan McGee of “Two Bills in a Pod.” We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Social Post of the Day

Connor McGovern had some things to get off of his chest.

ICYMI

Join more than 113 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

How good will the Jets defense be in 2023?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!

