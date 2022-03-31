Former Jets HC Todd Bowles Gets Surprise Promotion

A former New York Jets head coach will get his second chance at being the top dog in the clubhouse.

Todd Bowles is replacing Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Peter King of NBC Sports was the first to break the news on social media in conjunction with Sam Farmer of the LA Times.

This won’t be a temporary promotion for Bowles either, Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on March 30 that the former Jets coach is signing a brand new five-year contract extension that was “finalized earlier today.”

Todd Bowles’ new five-year HC contract was finalized earlier today, per source. https://t.co/jvCFkARxIR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

A Surprising Turn of Events





Play



It initially seemed like Bowles missed his opportunity to become a head coach this offseason when all the spots filled up.

The 58-year-old had interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and the Las Vegas Raiders to name a few. However, all of those clubs decided to go in different directions.

Although all good things come to those who wait and that couldn’t have been more true for Bowles.

He had put in over 28 years as both a player and an assistant before finally getting his first crack as a head coach with the Jets back in 2015.

Bowles’ tenure started off red hot, going 10-6 in his first year and just barely missing the postseason, but it all fell apart after that.

All in all, he was the head coach for four seasons:

2015: 10-6

2016: 5-11

2017: 5-11

2018: 4-12

After getting fired by the Jets, Bowles found comfort in the arms of his mentor down with the Buccaneers.

He was initially hired as the defensive coordinator in 2019 and will now rise to the top of the organization as the next head coach.

Some New Information





Play



