Boy Green Daily: Jets Hype Train Reaches New Level Ahead of Bills Game

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, react to the hype around the New York Jets heading into the Buffalo Bills game and decide whether or not we like it. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7 in New York. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

  • Tom Brady jumps on the Jets, Aaron Rodgers bandwagon?
  • Robert Saleh calls out the media over DJ Reed quote.
  • More on the Jets working out Kenny Golladay.

Social Post of the Day

The entire panel of NFL dot com analysts all picked the Jets to beat the Bills in the season opener on September 11 on Monday Night Football.

Social Media Poll of the Day

Do you like everyone picking the Jets and the Super Bowl hype heading into Week 1?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!

Paul A. Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he is also the official PA voice of the Syracuse Strong Football Club and co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul A. Esden Jr.

