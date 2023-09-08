Boy Green Daily: Jets Hype Train Reaches New Level Ahead of Bills Game

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, react to the hype around the New York Jets heading into the Buffalo Bills game and decide whether or not we like it. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7 in New York. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Tom Brady jumps on the Jets, Aaron Rodgers bandwagon?

Robert Saleh calls out the media over DJ Reed quote.

More on the Jets working out Kenny Golladay.

Social Post of the Day

The entire panel of NFL dot com analysts all picked the Jets to beat the Bills in the season opener on September 11 on Monday Night Football.

Who will win the #Jets vs. #Bills Week 1 matchup on Monday Night Football? Pull out the brooms because the @NFL staff ALL picked #TakeFlight to take care of business against #BillsMafia!#BUFvsNYJ LINK: https://t.co/3e9qPmkRou pic.twitter.com/tjM21o9il8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 7, 2023

Social Media Poll of the Day

Do you like everyone picking the Jets and the Super Bowl hype heading into Week 1?

Do you like all the hype the #Jets are getting ahead of the #Bills game or would you prefer they fly under the radar? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #TakeFlight #BillsMafia #BUFvsNYJ @TyDButler @ESPNNY98_7FM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 8, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!