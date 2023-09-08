Boy Green Daily: Jets Hype Train Reaches New Level Ahead of Bills Game

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, react to the hype around the New York Jets heading into the Buffalo Bills game and decide whether or not we like it. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7 in New York. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Tom Brady jumps on the Jets, Aaron Rodgers bandwagon?
- Robert Saleh calls out the media over DJ Reed quote.
- More on the Jets working out Kenny Golladay.
Social Post of the Day
The entire panel of NFL dot com analysts all picked the Jets to beat the Bills in the season opener on September 11 on Monday Night Football.
Social Media Poll of the Day
Do you like everyone picking the Jets and the Super Bowl hype heading into Week 1?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!
Comment Here
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Jets News
Loading more stories