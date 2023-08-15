4-Year Jets Starter, Former Draft Pick Abruptly Retires During Camp

A former New York Jets starter has abruptly decided to hang up his cleats.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN shared that Brandon Shell “has retired” from the NFL. He originally signed with the Buffalo Bills back on June 1, but he wasn’t at practice on Tuesday August 15 after being with the team and available through training camp.

Getzenberg said the Bills placed Shell on the “reserve/retired list” later in the day.

Shell Was a Successful Jets Draft Selection

The 31-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Gang Green was so compelled by Shell that they traded a future 2017 fourth round pick to jump back into the draft to acquire a 2016 fifth round pick that they ended up using on him.

The former South Carolina product ended up playing four seasons in the Big Apple. Shell appeared in 49 games and made 40 starts.

During the 21st century the Jets haven’t hit on many mid-round picks, but Shell proved to be an exception to that brutal reality.

The Jets selected seven players in the 2016 NFL draft class. Only four players from that class were able to carve out multi-year careers in the NFL. Shell lasted the longest with seven accrued seasons tied with former defensive back Juston Burris.

After leaving the Jets after his rookie deal expired, the veteran would go on to play three additional seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins respectively. He was in the midst of season No. 8 with the Bills before deciding to hang up his cleats.

Getzenberg said Shell was “competing” for one of the top backup spots at the offensive tackle position behind starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

He appeared in the team’s first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend. Shell played 17 offensive snaps and a single snap on special teams, per Getzenberg.

Top Moments From Episode 2 of One Jets Drive

The second installment of the “One Jets Drive” series dropped on YouTube on Monday August 14.

"I wake up every day just wanting to be the best version of myself." Welcome to yoga class with @michealclemonss. And welcome to Episode 2 of One Jets Drive!! ➜ https://t.co/RGm3h5KLjt pic.twitter.com/dMgJmUMiBm — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 15, 2023

One of the most fascinating players on the team is defensive lineman Micheal Clemons. The kids say he is someone who is built differently.

1JD provided some unique insight into what drives him and how a yoga mat helps him find his true inner self. Clemons has previously described his on-field persona versus his off-field persona as a light switch that he is able to turn on and off when he slaps the pads on.

Super interesting inside look from #1JD on a pre-draft #Jets meeting from February. @PhilSavage said he liked the value of WR Jason Brownlee (@Slideweezy) in the ‘3rd round area’, he ended up going undrafted out of @SouthrnMissFB + viewed him as a ‘potential starter’ as an… pic.twitter.com/6jXGMaXU4S — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 15, 2023

Another fascinating nugget was the pre-draft meeting that was revealed from back on February 24.

Head coach Robert Saleh said publicly that they viewed undrafted free agent wide receiver Jason Brownlee as a legitimate guy they considered throughout the third day of April’s draft. A lot of people suspected on social media that he was just blowing smoke, but this behind-the-scenes moment proved that the team’s interest was legit.

You can hear the voice of Phil Savage, the Jets’ senior football adviser, saying he graded Brownlee as a player who could be selected in the “third round area.” He ended up going undrafted and the team has raved behind the scenes that they landed a true steal.