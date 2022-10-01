Jets Rookie Makes Big Money Bling Purchase [LOOK]

NFL rookies in 2022 make a lot more money than they used to.

Back in April, the New York Jets selected running back Breece Hall after trading up to the No. 36 overall pick in the second round. The former Iowa State product became the highest drafted RB by the team in over 31 years.

That kind of history brings along a nice paycheck.

Ahead of training camp Hall signed his standard four-year rookie contract that is worth more than $9 million. Over 66 percent of the contract was guaranteed at signing ($6.3 million to be specific).

Breece Hall Makes Massive Investment With Jets Paycheck

Typically after NFL rookies sign their first contract that features life-changing money they are asked by the media, what will be your first big purchase?

We now know what that answer is for Hall.

Apparently, after being drafted, Hall wanted to get a “trophy” to celebrate getting drafted, per TMZ.

So he went to Al The Jeweler who is locally based in Totowa, New Jersey. Al specializes in “high-end jewelry and watches” and has a history of making custom work.

Al went to work with a beautiful custom diamond encrusted chain featuring his initials BH and a tip of the cap to his ‘Breece the Beast’ nickname.

TMZ provided the intricate details on the necklace:

Cuban link chain

35 carats of diamonds

25 carats of baguette and round cut diamonds

Ruby claws and marks

While a specific price wasn’t listed for the item, with some research we were able to come up with a rough estimate.

One carat of baguette diamond ranges between $1,500-$3,000. One carat of diamond has a much larger range between $1,300-$16,500 based on a variety of factors.

When you add up the details we know, this necklace at a minimum cost over $82,500 not including the labor that went into it as a custom piece.

While on the other side of the coin the high-end determined price was $652,500.

This is the same jeweler that made several custom diamond sauce bottles for fellow rookie Ahmad Gardner.

Breece Hall Is Close to Bursting Out

Through three regular season games, Hall has been really solid:

112 rushing yards

101 receiving yards

One touchdown

5.3 yards per rush

He is in a running back by committee with Michael Carter and when the two have been called upon they have been effective.

However, Hall seems close to breaking out a long run for a score. We saw it throughout training camp and there is no greater example than the Atlanta Falcons joint practice when he cut it up north and south for the 75+ yard touchdown score:

Here is the 75-yard touchdown run from Breece Hall. The one-cut is a staple of the Shanahan/LaFleur offense & the home-run ability is something that was sorely lacking from this team pic.twitter.com/JhyQKM47GD — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2022

The talent is obvious and inevitably he’s going to take the lion’s share of this workload in the backfield.

Carter has done a really nice job of reminding everyone that he should still be a piece of the puzzle and that he will never go away. MC1’s ability to not go down on first contact is invaluable and in an age where you want to extend everyone’s football life, having two guys is never a bad thing.

The Jets are dealing with a really nice first world problem, but set your alarm clocks because a Hall breakout game is coming sooner rather than later.