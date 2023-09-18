Breece Hall Puts Jets Coach on Notice Following Blowout Cowboys Loss

The New York Jets struggled to run the football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Breece Hall explained why after the game via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, “I mean, I only got four touches. That’s why we struggled. It is what it is. We just got down early today and just abandoned the run.”

A few hours later Hall tweeted out on X previously Twitter, four football emojis with some dots seemingly highlighting the fact that he only had four touches during the game. Shortly thereafter, the former Iowa State product deleted the post.

Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett Put on Blast on Social Media

The Jets had five different players with at least one carry on Sunday September 17. In total those players combined for 16 rushing attempts for only 64 yards. The average yards per clip was 4.0, but that number is deceiving because it was actually much worse.

Zach Wilson was the leading rusher on the day with 36 yards on five carries. The pair of star running backs that were supposed to be the straws that stirred the drink were anything but.

Hall finished with four carries for nine yards. Dalvin Cook also had four carries and did nothing with them gaining just seven yards. He also lost a fumble that Dallas converted into three points on their next offensive possession.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor indirectly called out Hackett on social media after the game.

“Maybe running behind [Mekhi] Becton & AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] is good, and running behind Duane Brown vs. Micah Parsons isn’t, just a guess,” Nania said.

Nania wasn’t the only one that had an issue with Hackett and some of his play calling decisions.

J. Gray on X said Hackett “needs” to get both Hall and Garrett Wilson “more involved immediately” and said they both better have monster performances in Week 3.

The Blueprint for the Jets to Win With Wilson at QB

Wilson wasn’t supposed to play this year, but that plan changed the moment Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season opener.

Now that the Jets are forced to ride with the former BYU product, they need to find a winning strategy. Something that worked last year was a rushing attack and good defense.

The Jets got neither of those things against the Cowboys on Sunday September 17. However, they did check both of those boxes during the season opener versus the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Hall had 10 carries for 127 rushing yards averaging 12.7 yards per clip.

There was some chatter that the game got away from the Jets against the Cowboys, and it did eventually. However, at halftime it was a one-score game 18-10. There was plenty of time for Gang Green to establish the running game, but for whatever reason they got away from it.

Now the Jets sit at 1-1 through the first two weeks of the 2023 regular season. Everything is still in front of this team, but they face an absolute must win game in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

To beat the Pats, the Jets will have to run the football. If they don’t, New England could be walking away with its No. 15 victory in a row against the Jets and no that isn’t a typo.