Breece Hall Reacts to Jets Signing Dalvin Cook to Big Deal

On Monday August 14 the New York Jets agreed to a one-year deal with free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

Breece Hall quickly reacted to his new teammate on social media.

He “liked” several tweets welcoming Cook to New York from the official NFL account and his teammates.

In addition to his likes, Hall also retweeted several posts.

Quinnen Williams said, “Hell yea RB room is sick Dalvin, Breece, MC” with a fingers crossed emoji and several champagne bottles.

Jets cornerback Michael Carter II simply posted a rocket ship emoji in response to the news.

Hall Handled This Jets News a Lot Better This Time Around

These reactions from Hall on Monday were a far cry from what we saw earlier this offseason.

When Gang Green was connected to then free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott, Hall took to social media to share his displeasure.

“I think we good over here @8kMike hbu?”

Hall tagged his running back teammate, Michael Carter, saying they weren’t interested in a potential Elliott signing. MC1 quote tweeted that response and said, “agreed.”

Both players quickly deleted the tweets once they started picking up steam on social media. This time around Hall seemingly embraced his new teammate with open arms.

Head coach Robert Saleh also sent an indirect message during his July 27 presser to Hall and the rest of the running backs in the Jets room.

“No, it’s fair, I’m always worried about those guys but at the same time it’s part of the maturation of a professional athlete,” Saleh said. “You can’t worry about who is in the room, you just got to worry about who you are, and I think that’s the maturation that takes place. When you get caught up on all the things you got no control over. You’re trying to add depth and make sure the rotation stays the same. Another kid might be thinking oh shoot, they don’t like me. Well, that’s not necessarily the case.

It takes maturation to get to a point where it doesn’t matter who they bring in, I’m just going to focus on my job, do the best I can, and kick that door down and make sure that I leave no doubt that I should be playing. I feel like I’ve said it a million times this year, when you focus on things you have no control over, you take away from the things you have control over. If you take away from things you have control over, bad stuff happens.”

Cook Arrival Details With the Jets

Cook agreed to a deal with the Jets on Monday August 14, however it’ll be a while before he arrives at the team facilities.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Cook is still “at least a week away” from being able to practice with the team.

He mentioned Cook’s offseason shoulder surgery in February and the fact that the veteran running back is an expecting father “any day now.”

“So it will be a bit before he’s on the field,” Schefter said on Twitter.

During an ESPN television special, Schefter said that Cook should still have two weeks or so of practice to get himself ready for the Jets’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on September 11.