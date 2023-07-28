Breece Hall Deleted Cryptic Tweet on Jets-Dalvin Cook Rumors

At least one person isn’t happy about the latest developments between the New York Jets and free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

Shortly after the news was announced that Gang Green was set to host Cook on an official visit, Breece Hall took to Twitter.

He said, “lol” without any other context provided. However, people naturally started connecting the dots between the timing of Hall’s tweet and the timing of the Cook news circulating on social media.

Hall would later delete the tweet, but the internet is forever.

Hall Has Expressed Displeasure in the Past About Other Jets Pursuits

Play

Back on March 23, Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on Twitter that free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott has “narrowed down his options about where to play” and that list included the Jets.

Hall responded on Twitter by saying, “I think we good over here @8kMike hbu?” He tagged his teammate, running back Michael Carter, in the post.

Hall would later delete that tweet as well.

Apparently, the Jets don’t think they are good at the running back position. The team has been very public about not saying “no” to a good player when asked about Cook during press conference opportunities.

The former No. 36 overall pick in the second round is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Week 7 contest versus the Denver Broncos.

“Multiple league insiders I’ve spoken with point to a variety of factors as to why they believe the Jets won’t allow Cook to leave the facility before signing him to a contract. The primary reason is the injury Breece Hall suffered last year,” NFL Insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda explained in an article posted on July 28.

“There is great hesitancy within the organization to rush Hall back on the field and signing Cook not only buys time for Hall but gives the offense another terrific ball carrier,” Pauline said.

Robert Saleh Sends Strong Message to Jets RB Hall

With the Jets bringing in Cook for a visit a reporter asked if that meant something had gone wrong with Hall’s rehab.

Head coach Robert Saleh shut that down emphatically during his presser on Thursday, July 27.

However, he was also asked about Hall or any of the other running backs on the team potentially taking this visit the wrong way.

Saleh said this is a valuable lesson in controlling what you can control. Any time you spend worrying about things you can’t control is wasted time and effort.

Wow #Jets HC Robert Saleh quickly & emphatically shut down any talk that a Dalvin Cook visit indicates Breece Hall (@BreeceH) isn’t going to be ready, ‘no, no, no, Breece looks fantastic to the point that we have to slow him down’ + said he’s in great shape, has added muscle,… pic.twitter.com/Z2e5FiXJyq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 27, 2023

Hall might not see it this way based on his social media activity, but potentially signing Cook is great news for the young running back.

The running backs on the Jets roster not named Hall lack a proven track record of success. That would immediately change the moment that Cook signed on the dotted line.

He would allow the Jets the luxury of being extremely patient with Hall’s return to the lineup. If he isn’t there, pressure may exist for Hall to get on the field as soon as possible to help fill the void.

Zac Hiller, Cook’s agent, told me exclusively on “The Boy Green Show” back in early July that his client wouldn’t be deterred from signing with a team that has another talented running back.

As a matter of fact, he said Cook would embrace playing with other talented players.

In theory they could both keep each other fresh and extend their collective shelf life by splitting the load in some form or fashion.