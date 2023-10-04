Jets’ Robert Saleh Delivers Breece Hall Warning Ahead of Broncos Game

Release the Kraken.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed to the media on Wednesday October 4 that running back Breece Hall is no longer on a pitch count coming off of surgery to repair a torn ACL in 2022.

“There is no pitch count with him anymore,” Saleh said. “We’d love to get him going, but at the same time we’ve got a lot of guys that we want to get the ball to.”

.@antwanstaley asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh about Breece Hall’s impressiveness thus far & when do you start getting him more carries, ‘there is no pitch count with him anymore’ 👀 ‘we’d love to get him going’ + ‘but at the same time we’ve got a lot of guys we want to get the ball… pic.twitter.com/oNCoqHBwne — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 4, 2023

Hall’s Sudden Availability Comes at a Great Time for the Jets

The 22-year-old has only had 37 touches through the first four games of the season, but he has made the most of them.

Hall is averaging 6.8 scrimmage yards per touch and in theory a bigger workload could lead to more explosive play opportunities.

Ian Hartitz of MB Fantasy Life posted on X previously Twitter, that 35 running backs have had at least 30 carries so far this season. Hall leads the position with a 6.5 yards per carry average.

Going beyond just this season, Hall has the third best yards per carry average in NFL history among running backs over their first 11 career games (minimum 100 carries), per Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor.

Here is the list: Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris, future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, and Hall. That is the list.

Best YPC in NFL history among RB over first 11 career games (min. 100 carries): 1. Franco Harris (6.5)

2. Adrian Peterson (6.1)

3. Breece Hall (6.0)#Jets — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 4, 2023

The shackles coming off of Hall come at a perfect time because up next is a road trip to Denver to play the Broncos.

So far this season, Denver has allowed over 704 yards on the ground which is the most in the league. On a per game basis, the Broncos allow 176 rushing yards which is last in the league and the next closest team allows 19 yards fewer per game (Cincinnati Bengals).

Nania had an additional stat to explain how good of a matchup this is for the Jets with Hall going up against the Broncos.

“Denver has the worst second-level tackling efficiency in the NFL: league-worst 23.0% missed tackle rate by LB/CB/S.”

Not only is the Broncos' run defense terrible overall, but their specific weaknesses make them a particularly exploitable matchup for Breece Hall. Hall has done a great job of making second-level defenders miss to rip off big runs this year, and Denver has the worst second-level… — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 4, 2023

Sunday’s game could be a Hall coming out party because of his increased touches and a favorable matchup against a poor run defense.

Hall Is Set to Return to the Scene of the Crime in the Week 5 Jets-Broncos Game

One of the more underrated storylines of the upcoming Jets versus Broncos matchup in Week 5 is Hall’s return. We ranked the juiciest storylines for this game on “Boy Green Daily” on Wednesday October 4.

In Week 7, October 23 of 2022 the Jets traveled to Denver to play against the Broncos.

Hall had already established himself as a frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The former Iowa State product broke off a 62-yard run to the house adding to his list of highlight reel plays during his opening campaign.

However, he would tear his ACL in this game and missed the rest of the 2022 season and that was the reason he was on a pitch count to start 2023.

Now with the pitch count in the rearview mirror, Hall will have an opportunity to exorcise some demons in mile high.

Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons spoke to the media on Wednesday October 4 and said “it’s scary” when he watched film this week of Hall.

Simmons said he still sees the same exact player in 2023 that he saw back in 2022, “man he looks good.”