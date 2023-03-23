Breece Hall Deletes Tweet Responding to Jets-Ezekiel Elliott Report

Well, we clearly know where he stands.

Breece Hall quickly responded and eventually deleted his tweet on social media regarding the rumors involving the New York Jets and Ezekiel Elliott.

“I think we good over here @8kMike hbu?”

Hall tagged his teammate Michael Carter and included a yawning emoji to describe his feelings on the report.

On Thursday, March 23, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared an Ezekiel Elliott update on social media.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back “has narrowed down” the list of teams he’d like to play for in 2023. That included the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Gang Green.

Elliott would like to make the decision on his next team “by the end of next week”, per Schefter.

Ezekiel Elliott Rumors Reveal Jets True Feelings on RB Room

Hall might not like the idea of adding an established running back to the room, but it’s a necessary investigation by the team’s brass.

The former Iowa State product tore his ACL during the Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.

That injury occurred on Sunday, October 23.

“Although some exceptional athletes can return to sports in six months, a more realistic scenario after an ACL tear is a recovery time of at least eight to nine months,” per UC Health.

Normally that timeline is following surgery, not the injury itself.

The exact date that Hall went under the knife is not known but the Jets did decide to delay surgery according to general manager Joe Douglas.

Speaking to people in and around the organization, they have exuded confidence that Hall will be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season. When I had those same conversations with people outside of the building they weren’t anywhere near as optimistic.

The Jets did some digging on Jamaal Williams earlier in free agency and this new report with Elliott suggests they want to add some insurance in the backfield.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.