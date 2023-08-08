Boy Green Daily: Hard Knocks Recap, NFL Insider Talks Jets

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets' "Boy Green Daily"! In today's edition, we react to the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets. Our guest on the "Boy Green Daily" live show will be Senior National NFL Insider Matt Lombardo of FanBuzz.

Robert Saleh provides a concerning update on veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

Joe Tippmann bounced back in a big way versus the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets make some additional roster moves.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter stoked some more flames on the Dalvin Cook-Jets situation during an appearance on “The Official Jets Podcast” on Tuesday, August 8.

.@AdamSchefter told @eallenjets that he believes free agent RB Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) ‘would like to play in New York’ + ‘I think he wants to play w/ Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) & A-Rod wants to play w/ him’ 👀 + right now they’re apart on money 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/0PsaqGmpYt — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 8, 2023

Join more than 84 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Are you a believer in Breece Hall in 2023? Can he be the same player he was last season at some point in 2023?

"Boy Green Daily" Poll of the Day: Do you think #Jets RB Breece Hall will be able to return to his pre-torn ACL form at some point during the 2023 season?#TakeFlight @MattLombardoNFL #JetsCamp @HeavyOnSports — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!