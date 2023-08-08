Boy Green Daily: Hard Knocks Recap, NFL Insider Talks Jets

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Senior National NFL Insider Matt Lombardo of FanBuzz. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Robert Saleh provides a concerning update on veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.
- Joe Tippmann bounced back in a big way versus the Cleveland Browns.
- The Jets make some additional roster moves.
Social Post of the Day
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter stoked some more flames on the Dalvin Cook-Jets situation during an appearance on “The Official Jets Podcast” on Tuesday, August 8.
ICYMI
Join more than 84 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.
Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.
The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!
Social Media Poll of the Day
Are you a believer in Breece Hall in 2023? Can he be the same player he was last season at some point in 2023?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!