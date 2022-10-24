Proposed Trade Sees Jets Replace Breece Hall With Pro Bowl RB

There is a fear inside the New York Jets building that rookie running back Breece Hall will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

If the medical examinations confirm that, the green and white will be in the market for a new tailback.

Jets-Browns Trade Could Deliver Kareem Hunt

With Hall out of the picture, the Jets are left with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson as the only other available running backs on the active roster.

That means Gang Green will be forced to make a move and one that could really intrigue them is a potential trade inside the conference.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade back in early August and would like a fresh start.

He is clearly the No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb and is in the last year of his contract. That combination was the perfect storm to cause his trade request earlier this offseason.

The Jets could provide everything that Hunt is looking for with ample opportunity now available and the potential for a new deal.

Hunt is still only 27 years of age and doesn’t have a ton of tread on the tires.

The former Toledo product originally entered the league back in 2017 as the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Prior to joining the Browns, he spent the first two seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that rookie season Hunt was able to lead the league in rushing, earn a Pro Bowl nomination, and stake his claim as one of the best running backs in the league.

Kareem Hunt Could Replace Breece Hall on Jets

The thing that made Hall so special for the Jets was his ability to contribute in both the run and pass game. Additionally, his affinity for explosive plays forced defenses to play him differently.

Hunt is one of the most dynamic dual-threat running backs in the league with his ability to attack you in so many different facets:

5,495 yards from scrimmage

47 total touchdowns

Averages 5.4 scrimmage yards per touch

Now, what would it cost the Jets to acquire him?

Hunt is in the last year of his deal featuring a $6.25 million cap hit in 2022. However, a large majority of his salary has already been paid due to a variety of roster bonuses ($2.9 million in total to date).

That means they could get this talented player on the cheap and as a rental. That will likely affect his value and thus a mid-round pick could likely secure a deal.

The Jets could flip a conditional fifth-round draft choice in 2023 that can become a fourth-rounder if they re-sign him next offseason.

Gang Green is 5-2 and if they want to keep the winning ways going they are going to have to replace Hall with a viable piece. The Jets have proven this season that they want to ground-and-pound the football.

When Carter was asked to be the bell-cow running back last season he got hurt. He is better suited in a complimentary role and that could work perfectly with Hunt being added to the team.

There are going to be a lot of different options discussed ahead of the November 1 NFL trade deadline. Regardless of who they decide to add, it is clear they are going to have to make a move, or else this season could go in a very different direction very quickly.