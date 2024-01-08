Jets Admit to Embarrassing Breece Hall Screw Up in Patriots Finale

Only the New York Jets.

At the end of its 17-3 win over the New England Patriots, Gang Green screwed up when trying to help out running back Breece Hall.

The former Iowa State product was on the verge of eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards on the season for the first time in his career. However, someone got the math wrong on the sideline.

“Yeah, we were aware [that Hall was close]… One of our mathematicians was wrong,” Saleh admitted to the media on Sunday, January 7. “We thought he got it, but we were 10 yards off. We were trying to get it for him on that last run otherwise we would have taken a knee.”

Son of a…. 🤦‍♂️ #Jets HC Robert Saleh admitted that 'one of our mathematicians' was wrong on the sideline & they thought Breece Hall had gotten 1,000 rushing yards. Instead Hall finished with 994 rushing yards on the season.

Hall ended up finishing with 994 rushing yards. Six yards short of reaching the 1,000-yard plateau on the season.

Hall to His Credit Took Everything in Stride During Jets’ Post-Game

After the game, Hall was asked in the locker room about missing out on 1,000 rushing yards.

“Nah I wasn’t really upset [about missing out on it] because everybody in the league that watches me knows that I have the potential to be probably the best back in the NFL. If not, I’m top-two [or] top-three,” Hall explained. “The situation this year it kind of sucked with the injuries and everything. I feel like I did everything I could just coming off a [torn] ACL. Still having the coaches believing in me and stuff. It was a good season.”

The swag from Breece Hall is infectious. He was asked about just missing out on 1,000 yards rushing after the Jets, Patriots game: 'I wasn't really upset because everybody in the league that watches me knows that I have the potential to be probably the best back in the NFL if…'

Hall might not have achieved 1,000 yards rushing but he accomplished plenty of other things in his sophomore season.

He finished with 76 receptions on the season. That is the second most of any running back in Jets franchise history.

Hall appeared in all 17 games for the Jets this season after tearing his ACL in his rookie campaign which limited him to only seven contests.

“For me personally to be coming off a [torn] ACL and dealing with people halfway through the season saying ‘I took a step back and I don’t look as good and everything like that.’ I just used it as internal motivation. I just kept pushing every week and I’m just happy to say I played a 17-game season finally,” Hall said.

Jets RB Breece Hall seemed appreciative of all the haters/doubters in the middle of the season who said, 'I took a step back & I don't look as good & everything like that. Just used it as internal motivation. I kept pushing every week & I'm just happy to say that I…'

Hall Predicts Massive Changes Are Coming for the Jets in 2024

The Jets experienced 13 different offensive line combinations this season due to an array of injuries.

Despite that Hall was able to put up some monster statistics both in the rushing and receiving game. A media member asked Hall if he could accomplish what he did in 2023 in less-than-ideal circumstances, what would happen if he got healthier offensive line play in 2024.

Hall smiled and said, “I ain’t gonna say too much. We are going to make a lot of changes. [I’m] manifesting us being able to stay healthy next year and have the team we want. I put it out in the air that I want to be one of the best running backs in the league. I want to be one of the guys that the whole league is looking at as one of the best. I’m excited for next season.”