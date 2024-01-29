Breece Hall Bluntly Puts Jets on Notice During NFL Playoff Game

Breece Hall has let the New York Jets know exactly how he feels.

During the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28 Hall posted on X previously Twitter, “The way they [the Detroit Lions] using Jahmyr right now is a RB’s dream.”

Before sending that out on social media, Hall reposted a comment from longtime former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody who said, “How some teams neglect the OL is criminal.”

Hey #Jets I hope the last 2 tweets from Breece Hall made things very clear. Y’all on notice: get that O-Line right & Hackett I want to give you a heads up, Breece can catch ball out of the backfield, put that in your notes for the 2024 season. Sincerely every @nyjets fan. pic.twitter.com/KFIIdFHJbi — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 29, 2024

Hall Hits the Nail on the Head for Jets Key Issues

While Hall didn’t name the Jets directly, it was easy to connect the dots.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was heavily criticized this season for his personnel usage and overall effectiveness.

The Jets only scored 15.8 points per game (No. 30 in the NFL) and only produced 268.6 total yards per game (No. 31 in the league) in 2023.

Hackett also provided an odd answer at the end of the season during a January 4 press conference when talking about Hall’s abilities as a pass catcher.

“I don’t think I was ready for him to be as productive as he was in the pass game,” Hackett admitted.

That comment drew the ire of Jets fans who were flummoxed that Hackett didn’t know how adept Hall was as a receiver. Especially considering Hall averaged 11.5 yards per reception which was among the league leaders at running back in 2022.

#Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett provided an absolutely bizarre answer when asked to describe Breece Hall’s season: ‘I don’t think I was ready for him to be as productive as he was in the pass game’ 🤨 ‘That has added added a whole dimension to things that we can do. Lining up at WR,… pic.twitter.com/QkpJDIIVRU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 5, 2024

It’s also hard not to take Hall’s social media interaction as an indirect shot at the Jets offensive line.

“The Jets have had 21 different starting combinations over the last 34 games due to injuries,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

From Week 6 through Week 15 Hall only rushed for 250 yards. That resulted in a 2.52 rushing yards per clip on 99 rushing attempts.

That inexplicable lack of production could have been attributed to the Jets’ issues in the trenches.

If the Jets can create stability on the offensive line and maximize Hall’s usage he could reach a new level next season.

Several Ex-Jets Will Be Making an Appearance in the 2024 Super Bowl

The Jets haven’t been to the Super Bowl since the 1968 season. However, several former members of the team will have a chance at immortality on Sunday, February 11.

The most notable of which is former first-rounder Sam Darnold. He is the backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Barring an injury to Brock Purdy, Darnold won’t see the field.

Mecole Hardman, do you remember that guy? The Jets signed him to a one-year deal for $4 million this past offseason.

He was supposed to be a deep threat and gadget guy for the green and white offense but things didn’t work out that way. Hardman appeared in five games, he didn’t make a start, and finished with one reception for six yards.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Jets traded Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs. KC packaged a 2025 sixth-rounder in exchange for a 2025 seventh-rounder and Hardman.

Now Hardman is in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

La’Mical Perine entered the league as the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He didn’t do much with the Jets during his two-and-a-half years with the team. Perine carried the ball 72 times for 263 rushing yards and he finished with two total touchdowns.

However, after getting released by the Jets, Perine found a home on the Chiefs as a backup. He received a Super Bowl ring last season and he has a chance to double his championship hardware in 2024.

Finally, former assistant coach Anthony Lynn spent six seasons with the Jets from 2009 through 2014. Now he serves as the assistant head coach and the running backs coach for the 49ers.

So no matter who walks away with the victory in Super Bowl 58, Chiefs or 49ers, at least two former Jets will earn Super Bowl rings.