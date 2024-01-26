Jets’ Breece Hall Sounds off on Blatant Disrespect From NFL

On Thursday, January 25 the NFL announced its five finalists for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award. New York Jets running back Breece Hall didn’t make the cut.

Hall quickly responded on X previously Twitter with five laughing crying emojis.

He later responded in a separate post saying, “Everything will come full circle. I don’t discredit anyone and I’m happy for everyone up for the award!!! Never been the type to hate. I’ll get mine. Just wait!”

Everything will come full circle. I don’t discredit anyone and I’m happy for everyone up for the award!!! Never been the type to hate. I’ll get mine🤞🏾 Just wait!⏳ — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) January 25, 2024

Top Social Media Reactions to Hall Getting Snubbed

The finalists who were named for the award include: Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers passer Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, and finally Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hall reposted this message from The Jet Press on his X account:

“The only 3 players to record more scrimmage yards than Breece Hall in 2023 are all finalists for OPOY [Offensive Player of the Year]. Breece is not only not a finalist for OPOY, but he’s not even in consideration for CPOY [Comeback Player of the Year] even though he did all [of] this coming off [of] a torn ACL. That’s the definition of a snub,” TJP explained.

The only 3 players to record more scrimmage yards than Breece Hall in 2023 are all finalists for OPOY. Breece is not only not a finalist for OPOY, but he’s not even in consideration for CPOY even though he did all this coming off a torn ACL. That’s the definition of a snub. 🤷‍♂️ — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) January 25, 2024

Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg wrote a column for the official team website explaining why Hall should have been included among the finalists.

In that article, he pointed out that the only other running back who had more total yards than Hall this past season was All-Pro Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Hall became the fourth Jet since 2000 to surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage and the first RB since Thomas Jones in 2008,” Greenberg revealed.

Breece Hall not being on this list is complete bullshit https://t.co/iBH9GNoL1Y — Tyson Rauch (@TRauch21) January 25, 2024

One social media user said, “Breece Hall not being on this list is complete bulls***.”

The only player in the entire AFC conference with more total yards than Hall was Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

BREECE FREAKING HALL GOT ROBBED! He wasn't even a FINALIST for the #NFL's COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD?! WHAT IN THE FLYING HOOT?@nyjets @BreeceH #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/DwKFbN8Grg — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 26, 2024

Jets Lose Key Assistant to the New York Giants

The New York Giants announced that they hired Michael Ghobrial as special teams coordinator. Before this news, he had served as an assistant special teams coach for the last three seasons.

We have hired Michael Ghobrial as our new special teams coordinator Details: https://t.co/usm0ArabHO pic.twitter.com/k5aVivsitr — New York Giants (@Giants) January 25, 2024

Jets veteran punter Thomas Morstead said, “Good things happen to great people! Congrats Ghobi!”

Jets special teams ace Justin Hardee Sr said, “Congratulations to my guy!! My gunner coach the past 3 years of straight work we put in day in day out! Well deserved man! So happy for my guy appreciate you for everything!”

Congratulations to my guy!! My gunner coach the past 3 years of straight work we put in day in day out ! Well deserved man! So happy for my guy appreciate you for everything https://t.co/IykxGXVVkS — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) January 25, 2024

Connor Hughes of SNY who covers both the Jets and Giants professionally called Brant Boyer, “one of the NFL’s best special teams coordinators. Cool to see his tree start to take shape. The Jets roster is always littered with injuries, meaning Boyer constantly loses key special teams contributors to play on offense/defense. Group [is] always still good. Good addition here by Giants.”

Brant Boyer is one of the NFL’s best special teams coordinators. Cool to see his tree start to take shape. The #Jets roster is always littered with injuries, meaning Boyer constantly loses key special teams contributors to play on offense/defense. Group always still good.… https://t.co/WeW3E8IXhB — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 25, 2024

Ghobrial is the second Jets assistant to have received a promotion this offseason from another team. Ricky Manning Jr was poached away by the Las Vegas Raiders to become their new DB coach.

Jets defensive assistant Marquand Manuel was interviewed for a vacant defensive coordinator role for the second straight offseason. While he didn’t land that promotion, it only seems like a matter of time before he gets his shot.