Jets Could Reunite With Speedster Ex-First Round Pick, Says Analyst

The New York Jets could still add another body on the offensive side of the ball.

Badlands co-host Joe Caporoso floated out wide receiver Breshad Perriman as a name he’d consider on his “short list of veterans” that he’d advocate Gang Green to add to the roster.

A weird #Jets reunion in 2023?@JCaporoso included WR Breshad Perriman among the "short list of veterans" he'd consider signing via Badlands. "Not joking, he's fine as a situational deep threat and not WR1." 🧐#TakeFlight LINK: https://t.co/IwVVnADktM pic.twitter.com/ycb00iHIx5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 20, 2023

Perriman entered the league in 2015 as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round.

Breshad Perriman and the Jets Would Be a Surprising Reunion

The 29-year-old is currently an unrestricted free agent.

He has played for seven different NFL organizations during his eight years in the league. During that time he has caught 145 receptions for 2,343 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns.

That also includes a stint with the Jets back in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8 million and was brought in to be one of the top wideouts on that squad.

It didn’t necessarily work out that way for the talented playmaker. He started 12 games, only caught 30 receptions for 505 receiving yards, and scored three touchdowns.

The former UCF product was heralded for his elite speed coming out of college. He ran a 4.25 40-yard dash at his Pro Day during the pre-draft process.

He provided some of that for the Jets averaging 16.8 yards per reception (the third-best mark of his career).

A New Role for Breshad Perriman on Jets Could Be Answer

In 2020 Perriman was signed to be one of the top playmakers on the Jets.

He finished second in receiving yardage, fourth in receptions, and second in yards per reception. Perriman didn’t finish higher because of injuries that forced him to miss four games.

He didn’t live up to those lofty expectations. However, if he joined the Jets for a second stint in 2023 a more minor role could set him up for success.

Gang Green has a ton of options available at the wide receiver position:

On top of those choices, Gang Green also has a variety of young unproven pieces on the roster as well.

Obviously, the Jets aren’t satisfied with that group, if they were they wouldn’t have pursued Odell Beckham Jr so aggressively.

That was a clear sign that the team believes they can upgrade the unit ahead of the 2023 season.

Even if OBJ would have been acquired he wouldn’t have been relied upon to be the main straw that stirs the drink. Instead, he would have been used in a situational role on the offensive side of the ball.

Joe Caporoso said he wasn’t joking about a Perriman-Jets pairing this offseason. He believes that Perriman could be another deep-threat option and he wouldn’t have to be relied upon as a top contributor.

The other thing that held him back when he was on the Jets the first time was inconsistent quarterback play. Gang Green was forced to rely upon the combination of Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco in 2020 which was hardly inspiring.

In 2023 he would have a four-time NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers tossing around the pigskin. That should make everyone better on the offensive side of the ball this time around.