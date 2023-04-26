Brett Favre Sounds off on Aaron Rodgers Landing With Jets

Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the New York Jets.

A lot of people have shared their opinions on the move, but none perhaps are more interesting than that of legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

“Aaron will do great!!!!” Favre said in a text message to ESPN’s Ed Werder via Rich Cimini. “He will handle the transition as well as anyone. [He’s a] very smart and instinctive person, on and off the field. In other words, you’re not going to catch him by surprise very often. And I think [he’s] the best at making everyone around him better. I would rather not bet at all than best against him.”

Aaron Rodgers Follows the Brett Favre Packers-Jets Path

Brett Favre now 53 years old, was 39 years old when he was traded to the Jets back in 2008.

It was a blockbuster deal that put the Jets on the map. Favre brought along with him Super Bowl expectations and for a while, it looked like he was going to deliver.

Gang Green started that season 8-3 and was talked about as a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Favre tore his biceps tendon, never disclosed the injury to the public, and attempted to play through it.

The Jets lost four of its final five games and missed the playoffs with a 9-7 record. When Favre left the Packers they handed the keys of the franchise over to a young Aaron Rodgers.

15 years later Rodgers has now followed Favre’s path from Green Bay to New York getting traded to the Jets on Monday, April 24.

A-Rod is 39 years of age and will attempt to write a different ending to his tenure with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers Wanted to Come to Jets to One-up Brett Favre

Earlier this offseason one of the points naysayers brought up in a potential Jets-Packers trade for Aaron Rodgers was Brett Favre.

It took Rodgers three years on the bench to get on the field because Favre dragged his feet with retirement. Why would he want to end his career the same way Favre did in New York?

I did a full interview with Peter Bukowski, a Packers insider back on February 1, and he explained that the opposite is actually true.

“If anything Aaron Rodgers gets to do something Brett Favre never did in the exact same situation. Let me go to another team and prove that I can still do it. Brett Favre didn’t do that. I think he [Rodgers] would relish an opportunity to go and do what Favre couldn’t.”

Rodgers is already set to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer after he hangs up his cleats.

However, he has a chance to make history and improve upon his already impressive legacy.

Only two starting quarterbacks in NFL history have won Super Bowls for two teams.

That elite list includes Tom Brady who did it for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The other was Peyton Manning who accomplished that feat with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Rodgers has a chance to join that group in 2023 with the Jets who haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1968-69 season.