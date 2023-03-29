Packers Have Lowered Aaron Rodgers Asking Price in Jets Trade Talks

A big hurdle has been cleared in the trade negotiations for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, March 29 to provide a massive update on the New York Jets’ pursuit of a new QB1.

“The holdup had been Pat that the Packers were adamant on getting the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft. I think they backed away from that. The key this week was when Brian Gutekunst, the GM of the Packers, said we aren’t necessarily going to get a first-round pick. That to me was a major concession, acknowledging that they’re no longer demanding the No. 13 overall pick in 2023.”

"The Packers have backed away from wanting the Jets 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft"@ProFootballTalk dives into what the trade compensation could be for Aaron Rodgers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9mqskRZV9t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 29, 2023

Key Points in the Jets-Packers Aaron Rodgers Trade Discussions

Florio stated in a column posted late on Wednesday March 29 that, “it’s just a matter of time before the Jets finalize a trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.”

Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke to a group of reporters at the NFL’s annual league meetings to provide some insight on a potential A-Rod deal.

“There have been some productive conversations. Obviously, we are not where we need to be yet but we feel like we’re in a good place.”

"There's been some productive conversations. We're not where we need to be yet. Feel like we're in a good place." Joe Douglas on the latest in the Aaron Rodgers trade negotiations: pic.twitter.com/jbCVxLljzk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 27, 2023

Gutekunst admitting publically for the first time that receiving a first-rounder in exchange for Rodgers isn’t “necessary” felt like a major step in the right direction to get this deal done.

Brian Gutekunst said receiving a first-round pick from the Jets for Aaron Rodgers isn’t “necessary.” He wants fair value for Rodgers, who Gutekunst calls a “premier” player. But there is no hard line on receiving a first rounder. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 27, 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared an extremely positive update in a column posted on Wednesday, March 29.

“I’ve gotten a sense that the teams aren’t as far apart as many seem to think. Maybe they will take it right up until the draft, but I think the trade will get done much sooner — possibly even by the end of this week.”

Aaron Rodgers, Jets Jersey Number Drama

When Rodgers is eventually traded to the New York Jets one of the big questions will be what jersey number will he wear?

Throughout his 18-year career to date, A-Rod has only worn the No. 12 jersey number. However, that particular jersey number with the Jets has been retired since 1985.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath made that jersey number famous in New York but during the offseason recruiting pitch he offered it up for Rodgers to wear if he wanted it.

Mike Florio recently challenged Rodgers to take the “high road” and urged him to not accept Namath’s offer.

“Frankly, it’s for the current player to take the high road. Some (like Joe Montana when he went to Kansas City and didn’t try to wear Len Dawson’s No. 16) have done it. Others have not. Rodgers should do the magnanimous thing and decline to wear Namath’s number. Rodgers wore No. 8 at Cal, and No. 8 is currently available in New York.”

When Rodgers was asked about the possibility of wearing it in New York and the fact that Namath offered it, he deflected the question.

Rodgers stated that there will be a time and place to have those kinds of discussions.

Florio instead suggested that Rodgers should wear his old jersey number from his days at California, No. 8.

That jersey number recently became available for the Jets when they traded wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.