Insider Provides Grim Update on Bryce Huff’s Future With Jets

Bryce Huff is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The franchise tag is the only guaranteed means the New York Jets have to prevent that from happening. However, Rich Cimini of ESPN told Jets fans not to hold their breath.

“Let me clear this up to all the Jets fans out there who think the Jets are going to tag Bryce Huff. I would be very surprised if that happens because the projected franchise tag for a defensive end is going to be $23 million dollars,” Cimini revealed on “The Flight Deck Podcast.”

“As I said earlier, the Jets have cap restrictions. I do not see them devoting $23 million dollars in cap space for a player who plays about 45-50% of the snaps,” Cimini said. “Now they [the Jets] could get back that cap space if they trade him, but ask yourself this: what team out there would want to give up compensation in the form of a draft pick? Let’s say a second-round pick and pay an enormous contract to Bryce Huff.”

Ugh this stinks… absolutely bummer news Rich Cimini of ESPN said he would be ‘very surprised’ if the #Jets place the franchise tag on DL Bryce Huff 😭 ‘I do not see them devoting $23 million dollars [projected franchise tag number] in cap space for a player who plays about… pic.twitter.com/gy6ha619JJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 13, 2024

Cimini said Huff is a “terrific pass rusher” but he isn’t an “every down player, at least I don’t believe he is. I don’t think teams are going to give up huge money and premium compensation for a Bryce Huff.”

It Doesn’t Appear Like Huff Is Staying With the Jets

At the end of the season, Huff was very transparent with the media on his plans this offseason.

“I’m not giving any discount. I worked too hard for myself and family and the people around me to maximize my earnings. I’m definitely open to every scenario and every team. I just want to do what’s best for me at the end of the day,” Huff said.

Bryce Huff (UFA) was asked if there would be any #Jets hometown discount … His response: “I’m not giving any discount. I worked too hard for myself and family and the people around me to maximize my earnings.” pic.twitter.com/Bzwso3BQPh — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 7, 2024

If the Jets aren’t going to franchise tag Huff, the only other option is to sign him to a long-term deal ahead of the new league year in March.

“I would be surprised if the Jets tag him,” Cimini reiterated. “I think they will try very hard to sign him before free agency. If they don’t sign him before he gets to the open market, I think he will be gone because the price will keep going up.”

ESPN Radio Host Gets Brutally Honest About Huff-Jets

Play

On “Boy Green Daily” I was joined by ESPN radio host Ty Butler who provided some harsh truths on the Huff-Jets situation.

“It would be a poor negotiating tactic [to sign with the Jets before free agency]. This is the first time in his career because clearly, he blossomed, he outplayed his contract, undrafted, to now he’s in a position of power where he has all the leverage,” Butler said. “He wants 32 teams bidding for his services. Why eliminate that type of power you have? So I think he’s going to test free agency and obviously get the most money.”

According to Cimini, it’s unlikely the Jets tag Huff. If he reaches the open market, Cimini predicts he won’t return.

General manager Joe Douglas earned a lot of flowers for finding Huff and developing him. However, he will get equal amounts of blame if he lets Huff walk out the door for nothing.

The only benefit the Jets would see from it is a future compensatory pick in 2025. Even that isn’t a guarantee because of the complicated comp pick formula.

Gang Green better hope that former first-rounder Will McDonald is ready to take over for Huff. If he isn’t, Douglas might find himself on the open market too sooner rather than later.