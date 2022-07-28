Jets Defender Dazzles With Multi-Sack Practice: ‘Excited for Him’

Training camp is the perfect pulpit for players to show their coaching staff, the fans, and the media what they’re capable of.

On Thursday, July 28 an under-the-radar New York Jets pass rusher made his presence known with a dazzling performance.

Watch out for This Guy

With it being so early in camp, an opportunity exists for a player to separate themselves if they can seize the moment.

That is exactly what happened during Thursday’s practice as EDGE Bryce Huff pinned his ears back and went to work.

Connor Hughes documented that the former Memphis product secured two sacks during the third-down period and beat first-rounder Mekhi Becton on both of those reps.

Third-down period begins with two Bryce Huff sacks, his first of summer. He came right around Becton both times #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 28, 2022

Now technically none of these plays are sacks because the coaching staff lets the offense continue with the play. A pass rusher simply taps the quarterback on the shoulder to let him know if this was a real scenario he would’ve sacked him.

However, that didn’t stop several beat reporters from raising their eyebrows at the performance and documenting it on social media.

Dennis Waszak Jr of the Associated Press called Huff and the array of other pass rushers the true stars of the second practice of Jets training camp.

#Jets 2022 Camp Scorecard ™️⛺️ Practice No. 2️⃣:

🌟D-Line (Huff, JJohnson, JMartin, Curry, SThomas, Rankins)

⭐️Breece Hall

⭐️Elijah Moore

⭐️Zach Wilson

💪Pass Rush

🥫📈Sauce Gardner

🎥🎞Garrett Wilson

📸Zonovan Knight

👁🔛Tarik Black

🥵➡️👍Mekhi Becton

🚷George Fant — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) July 28, 2022

Flying Under the Radar

After practice Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Huff:

“You know last year when we got to OTAs he was one of those guys that absolutely re-made his entire body. He changed everything that he had during his rookie year. Now he is heading into his third year now. [Huff] is a really really good pass rusher. He knows how to win 1-on-1s. When he was fully healthy a year ago, we were pretty darn good upfront. He is a good player and with it being his third year he is even more comfortable now. He is stronger and understands things with it being year No. 2 in the scheme. We are excited about him and the things that he brings to the table.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says DL Bryce Huff (@Bryce55H) is one of those guys that completely ‘re-made his entire body’ last year + called him a ‘really really good pass rusher’ + ‘excited about him & the things he brings to the table’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp @MemphisFB pic.twitter.com/JmswXOZwYu — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 28, 2022

The 24-year-old signed on as an undrafted free agent back in 2020. Many were surprised that the talented pass rusher didn’t get selected, but he didn’t have to wait long to find an NFL home.

In two seasons he has played in 23 total games, but 2021 was his first chance to get some true starting experience.

Huff played in nine games and started in seven of those games (the first starting opportunities of his NFL career).

With opportunity came production as the youngster racked up a 70.9 PFF pass-rush grade in 2021. Huff in his career has four total sacks, 30 combined tackles, and 12 quarterback hits.

Although the biggest problem with the former Memphis product has been health. When he is on the field he has made an impact, but he needs to stay on it.

Saleh mentioned it in his answer during media availability that a healthy Huff led to a pretty strong unit last year for the Jets. When he went down with injury they struggled. Coincidence? I think not.

There are much bigger names and players earning a higher salary on the Jets roster, but Huff is an underrated piece to the puzzle.

A healthy Bryce Huff is a huge deal. https://t.co/EzOHIrYsx4 — Andrew Golden (@andrewgolden_17) July 28, 2022

As Andrew Golden of Jets X-Factor noted on Twitter, “a healthy Bryce Huff is a huge deal.”

Hopefully we get to see plenty of that in 2022 because that could lead to a breakout season.

