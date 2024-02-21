NFL Issued Stern Warning About Jets Free Agent: ‘Will Regret’ It

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told me on “The Boy Green Show” that New York Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff will receive one of the largest contracts in free agency this offseason.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report warned the entire NFL about spending big money on Huff. He listed Huff as one of the top players that teams “will regret” spending top dollar on.

“Bryce Huff is one of the game’s best pure pass-rushers. He’s lightning quick, flexible, and tenacious, but he’s never been an every-down defender at the professional level,” Sobleski explained. “Huff will be highly sought-after once the tampering period begins, but teams will do so not fully knowing what they’re going to get in return. How the defender holds up when playing consistently will tell whether he was worth the type of contract he’s going to get in free agency.”

A Very Fair Criticism of Huff Ahead of Free Agency

Huff, 25, is coming off of the best season of his career. He registered 10 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and appeared in all 17 games.

However, he didn’t make a single start and ended up only playing in 42% of the defensive snaps.

Huff wants to change that whether he stays with the Jets or plays for a new team in 2024.

“I definitely want to be able find a scheme that sees me as an every-down player,” Huff told Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It gives me the opportunity to show that I can be a top-tier edge in this league in the run and in the pass.”

Every team that will be interested in Huff has arrived at the same conclusion. If Huff had 10 sacks by playing in only 42% of the snaps, then he would jump to another level with a ton more snaps.

That theory makes sense on paper, but it isn’t a guarantee that it’ll come to fruition.

“A real possibility exists where expanded playing time against the run and heightened physicality could wear Huff down, which lessens his effectiveness as a pass-rusher. If that turns out to be the case, he won’t warrant the deal that should fall between $14-20 million annually,” Sobleski added.

More Changes to the Jets Offensive Coaching Staff

The hits keep coming for the Jets’ offensive staff.

On Tuesday, February 20 Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on X previously Twitter that the Seattle Seahawks hired Jets offensive assistant Mack Brown “as their tight ends coach.”

Before jumping over to the opposite coast, Brown “had spent the past five seasons in New York.”

Seahawks are hiring Jets offensive assistant Mack Brown as their tight ends coach. Brown had spent the past five seasons in New York. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

Rosenblatt confirmed the rumors on social media that Jets QB coach Rob Calabrese “is leaving the Jets to be an offensive assistant for the [Los Angeles] Rams.”

QB coach Rob Calabrese is leaving the #Jets to be an offensive assistant for the Rams. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) February 20, 2024

Brian Costello of the New York Post said the Jets “decided” not to bring him back at the end of the season.

That is 4 offensive staff changes for the #Jets this offseason: – Mack Brown, Offensive assistant

– Taylor Embree, RB coach

– Zach Azzanni, WR coach

– Rob Calabrese, QB coach https://t.co/UZmmd2BFyj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 21, 2024

The Jets haven’t announced any hirings or departures on the coaching staff this offseason. Although with Brown and Calabrese exiting, the Jets have now had four changes to the offensive coaching staff.

This news isn’t surprising considering the Jets are coming off of one of the worst offensive seasons in team history. The changes felt inevitable.