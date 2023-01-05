Jets Have Renewed Playoff Hope With Potential NFL Rule Change

The New York Jets might not be eliminated from the NFL’s 2022 playoff picture after all.

The NFL is still attempting to figure out the fairest way to handle the unprecedented ramifications of the Damar Hamlin situation.

One of the ideas that have been discussed is removing the bye week that the No. 1 seed in each conference is entitled to and adding an eighth playoff team, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

During the Monday Night Football game in Week 17 between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, the contest was suspended with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter after Hamlin collapsed.

The game initially was only going to be temporarily delayed and then the NFL ruled that it would be suspended. Earlier this week the league announced that the game wouldn’t happen this week and it was unclear when or if the game would resume at a later date.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the game “most likely” won’t be played at all:

“The players don’t want to do it. And there’s no good way to fit it into the schedule.”

The Jets Would Have a Path to the Playoffs

The NFL has not made a ruling either way on what they plan to do, however, this temporary playoff expansion could be the best solution to a complicated problem.

For the NFL to allow an additional team to join the postseason dance in both the NFC and AFC, they would require the approval of the NFLPA according to Florio.

After losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 1, the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention.

Now with the chance that an eighth team could be added, the Jets have renewed hope for the playoffs.

Here is what Gang Green would need to happen to make an unlikely trip to the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars would have to beat the Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns would have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

On top of that the Jets would have to beat the Miami Dolphins. If each of those things happened in conjunction with this potential NFL rule change, Gang Green would punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs.

Social Media Reacts to Jets Surprise Playoff Opportunity

Just when you think they’re out, somehow the Jets pull you back in.

One fan didn’t seem to care if this opportunity exists or not saying, “Jets don’t deserve it.”

It’s hard to argue with that logic considering the team had every opportunity to punch their own ticket in over the second half of the season. Gang Green has lost five games in a row and has lost seven of their last nine.

As they say, not everyone gets what they deserve. One could argue the Jets deserved to make the playoffs in 2015 as a 10-6 team, but despite that thought, they didn’t make it in.

Jets don't deserve it. — AM MPH RD (@Anthony_MPH_RD) January 5, 2023

If this crazy situation played out the Jets as the No. 8 seed would likely travel to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL analyst Will Parkinson said this “play in” Jets team beating the Chiefs in the opening round and “having the NFL community collectively have a mental breakdown would be one of the funniest things ever.”

The Play in Jets beating the Chiefs in round 1 and having the NFL community collectively have a mental breakdown would be one of the funniest things ever — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) January 5, 2023

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs in 11 years (we thought it was going to be 12 barring this potential NFL rule change) which is the NFL’s longest active drought.

One Twitter user said, “this would be such an insane way to end the streak lmao.”