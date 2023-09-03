Boy Green Daily: Key Storylines and Players to Watch in Jets vs. Bills

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we provide an early preview of the season opener between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Tuesday Night: Hard Knocks Finale

Thursday Night: Chiefs Lions

Sunday: NFL Sunday Week 1

Join more than 111 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

What do you make of the opening line this week on Jets versus Bills?

