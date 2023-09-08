Boy Green Daily: Addressing Biggest Concerns in Jets-Bills Game

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we go through all of the top concerns ahead of the New York Jets versus Buffalo Bills game. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Dan Essien. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- New Mike Evans-Jets trade proposal.
- EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Morstead reveals juicy details about his surprising release.
- Badlands season preview guide.
Social Post of the Day
The Jets continue to tease the upcoming debut of their new throwback uniforms ahead of Monday September 11.
Social Media Poll of the Day
What are the top concerns in this game for Jets fans?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!
Comment Here
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Jets News
Loading more stories