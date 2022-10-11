Analyst Makes Fun of Jets’ Wins With Viral Comments

The New York Jets are feeling good at 3-2 heading into Week 6.

Not many folks had Gang Green winning this many games this season, let alone within the first five weeks of the season. If the playoffs started today the green and white would be the No. 5 overall seed in the AFC.

However, not everyone is drinking the Jets Kool-Aid just a month into the 2022 season.

Analyst Calls out the Jets as Pretenders

Shortly after the Jets claimed their third victory of the season and launched above .500, an analyst chose to give fans a reality check.

Landry Locker, a radio host in the Houston area, decided to hop on Twitter and poke some holes in the Jets’ season to date.

In his viral comments Locker pointed out the starting quarterbacks in all of the Jets game so far this season:

Locker then sarcastically said he is “trying to find a trend here.”

#Jets are 3-2, here are the starting quarterbacks in the five contests: Wins:

– Jacoby Brissett

– Mitch Trubisky/Kenny Pickett Combo

– Teddy Bridgewater for 1pass/Skylar Thompson Losses:

– Lamar Jackosn

– Joey Burrow Trying to find a trend here… — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) October 9, 2022

In each of the Jets’ victories so far this season the quarterback they were scheduled to go up against was compromised in one way or another.

Deshaun Watson was in the midst of his 11-game suspension for the Browns. Pittsburgh decided to make a quarterback change at halftime. The Dolphins were forced to play their backup because Tua Tagovailoa was in concussion protocol then Bridgewater got hurt forcing Thompson into the game.

While in their pair of losses they faced off against elite NFL quarterbacks.

However, what interestingly was left out is the fact that the Jets were forced to start their own backup quarterback (Joe Flacco) through the first three games of the season.

Additionally, the entire Jets’ offensive tackle room has imploded with injuries forcing them to make historic changes to the unit.

Yet there doesn’t seem to be any conversation about any of those nuggets on social media.

Last year the Jets were snakebitten as it pertained to injuries and there was no national outcry saying things were unfair.

That is because it is the NFL and injuries happen in a violent sport like American football.

The Jets didn’t get to pick who they faced or how healthy any individual team was heading into a particular week. Gang Green simply took care of business and have beaten three out of the first five opponents.

The Best Social Media Reaction to the Viral Jets Tweet

The Buffalo Jet Fan said the strategy of beating mid and bad quarterbacks while losing to elite ones is the “definition of a wild card team.” Gang Green is currently in the midst of the NFL’s active longest playoff drought.

If that is how the Jets get back to the playoffs every fan on this side of the planet would sign up for that.

Beating mid/ bad QBs and losing to elite QBs is the definition of a wild card team. #Jets https://t.co/YDvFdXw8Qe — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) October 10, 2022

On top of having Flacco out for the first three games, Zach Wilson is coming off of an injury. Doesn’t seem like the injury narrative goes both ways.

The Jets starting quarterbacks were Joe Flacco for 3 games and Zach Wilson coming off an injury and no reps for a month and a half. https://t.co/oyrZSu6agZ pic.twitter.com/EBkmWws3uu — NYSF Magazine (@NYSFmag) October 10, 2022

Heck, even Antwan Staley who covers the Jets for the New York Daily News called out the take, “just say you don’t watch their games.”

Just say you don’t watch their games. For a team that only won four games a year ago, wins are wins. I’m sure plenty of other teams would love to be in that position at 3-2. https://t.co/92ahNcOq5A — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) October 10, 2022

Code Green noticed a different trend, “when Zach Wilson starts, the Jets win.”