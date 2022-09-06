Jets Release Top Preseason Star: Report

This latest move by the New York Jets isn’t going to make a lot of fans happy.

According to Zack Rosenblatt who covers the team for The Athletic, Gang Green has released promising wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr from the practice squad.

The #Jets are cutting WR Calvin Jackson from the practice squad, a source told The Athletic. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 6, 2022

Sad State of Affairs

Jackson Jr was the star of the preseason for the Jets. He developed a clear and obvious connection with another fan favorite in quarterback Chris Streveler.

The two hooked up for multiple game-winning connections throughout the 2022 preseason. That gave fans a lot of hope that perhaps if you squint they could crack the initial 53-man roster.

However, despite that optimism, both players were released as the Jets trimmed things down ahead of Week 1.

The good news is that both players ended up landing back on the practice squad. They were just an injury or two away from being called up with the big boys.

Now the band has been broken up. Not only did Jackson not make the 53, but he will no longer be on the practice squad as he seeks other NFL employment.

The talented 25-year-old shouldn’t be on the open market long as he dazzled throughout the offseason both during training camps and when the lights were brightest during the preseason games.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

This move comes less than 24 hours after the Jets announced they cut ties with another talented undrafted free agent in Zonovan “Bam” Knight out of NC State.

In a corresponding move, they brought back veteran hog molly Conor McDermott.

That maneuver by the Jets was met with a lot of vitriol from the fan base on social media who adored Knight.

There may be a silver lining to this latest cut by the Jets because it could mean that the team is bringing Knight back into the fold.

With the former NC State product being an undrafted free agent he was subject to the waiver wire after being released. If he cleared waivers it would make a lot of sense for the Jets to bring him back in that capacity.

If they did that, unfortunately, that would force their hand in the numbers game and would explain the surprising release of Jackson.

Despite that rational explanation, it won’t likely prevent the fans from displaying their rage and overall displeasure on their keyboards at home.

Jackson was an exciting player throughout the offseason, but we always knew in the back of our heads that it was a tough path to a roster spot. That wouldn’t have been the case over the last five years or so, but general manager Joe Douglas has done an exceptional job of increasing the talent level in the receiver room.

