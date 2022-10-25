Ex-Jets Preseason Star Signs With Hated Rival: Report

One of the stars of the New York Jets preseason has found a new home in the NFL.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, wide receiver, Calvin Jackson Jr is signing a deal to join the Miami Dolphins practice squad. That new gig will be official once Jackson passes his physical.

WR Calvin Jackson is signing with the Dolphins practice squad pending a physical, per source. Had a standout training camp with the #Jets, was surprised he wasn’t picked up sooner. His dad played for the Dolphins too. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 25, 2022

Calvin Jackson Jr Will Gets His Jets-Dolphins Revenge Game

Every summer Jets fans fall in love with a player on the 90-man roster who seemingly has long odds to make it but gives the fans someone to root for.

No player better fit that bill this offseason than undrafted free agent wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr.

Following the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets held a mini-tryout featuring several UDFAs. Jackson did enough to impress and earned a spot on their roster heading into training camp.

Throughout training camp, he dazzled with spectacular catches and an affinity for making plays when called upon.

#Jets QB Mike White (@MikeWhiteQB) found WR Calvin Jackson Jr (@PrimetimeCeej) in the back of the endzone for a nice TD grab 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/2NcbgqnpKG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 24, 2022

That buzz he created didn’t just live and die during practice, but Action Jackson found a way to translate those playmaking abilities to the preseason.

Gang Green went 3-0 in the preseason and a big reason why was Jackson’s clutch catches.

He finished with only four catches for 19 yards, but he opted for a quality over a quantity approach. Half of those receptions ended up being game-winning plays versus the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants respectively.

Despite all the hoopla, he created among the fan base ultimately CJ was dumped by the Jets during final roster cuts.

As Rosenblatt noted in his initial tweet, he was a bit surprised that Jackson has been hanging out on the free-agent market for as long as he has. Regardless he has a new NFL home and he will get a chance to exact his revenge on the Jets in a Week 18 matchup in Miami at the end of the season.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.