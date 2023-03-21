Jets Pushed to Ditch Aaron Rodgers Trade for Former MVP QB Signing

Not everyone is on board with the New York Jets trading for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Senior Analyst for Football Outsiders, Mike Tanier, had a different suggestion altogether on social media.

“The Jets could make the playoffs with Cam [Newton] in 2023, keep their draft picks, save millions in cap space, and cope with about 50% less self-absorbed weirdness.”

The #Jets could make the playoffs with Cam in 2023, keep their draft picks, save millions in cap space and cope with about 50% less self-absorbed weirdness. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 21, 2023

From One Former NFL MVP to Another for the Jets at QB1?

Cam Newton was back in the news cycle this week because he announced on social media during a 54-second video that he was going to be throwing at the Auburn Pro Day on Tuesday, March 21.

Newton said at the end of the clip, “ain’t 32 motherf****** better than me, ya dig?”

The 33-year-old who will turn 34 before the start of the 2023 season was referencing the 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Newton didn’t play in the NFL last season and remains an unrestricted free agent. The Auburn Pro Day will be a perfect opportunity to strut his stuff and prove he still belongs in the big league.

The last time we saw the former No. 1 overall pick in action candidly it wasn’t great. Newton in his second stint with the Carolina Panthers threw more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four).

However a year away from the game likely allowed his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame to heal up from the pounding he has taken at the NFL level.

Newton is one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history and the stats back that up. He has thrown for over 32,382 passing yards, owns a 194 passing touchdown to 123 interception ratio, and carried the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

In addition to his work through the air, Newton also delivered on the ground as a human battering ram. Newton has rushed for 5,628 rushing yards, 75 touchdowns, and averaged five yards per clip.

Weighing the Pros and Cons of Cam Newton vs. Aaron Rodgers for Jets

There is something to be said for Tanier’s suggestion on social media though.

If the Jets had below-average quarterback play in 2022 they would have made the playoffs. So there is a strong argument to be made that in 2023 under the direction of Newton that New York could break their postseason drought.

However, the goalpost has changed for the Jets.

Last season just making the playoffs would’ve been enough to satisfy the fan base. However, the goals for the team have reached a different level this offseason.

There has been legitimate Super Bowl chatter around the Jets if they’re able to add a player of Rodgers’ caliber. That same chatter wouldn’t exist for what many perceive as an over-the-hill Newton on the Jets next season.

It’s going to cost a bevy of draft picks to trade Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets. Newton could be had right now for nothing more than a bag of money.

Despite that, the Jets are willing to do what it takes to land Rodgers. The team willingly waited for the Rodgers decision and willingly allowed other targets to sign in other places like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Why would they do that? The Jets think Rodgers is the most talented and best possible quarterback option available this offseason.