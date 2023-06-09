Jets $45 Million Starter Shares Stunning Reaction to Pay Cut

The New York Jets asked one of its big free agent splashes from the 2021 offseason to take a pay cut.

Surprisingly Carl Lawson had no problem taking less money and explained to the media why.

“[I did it] for a bunch of reasons, I think first of all it was more so I love being here, and then you know I have a lot of money, I don’t really buy much,” Lawson explained during a presser on Tuesday, June 6.

“If the quarterback was [Aaron] Rodgers it’s almost like God is talking to me. My career started chasing this quarterback, I got four sacks against him, and my career damn near ended in the pursuit of this quarterback. [It] was kind of a no-brainer for upstairs to be like hey you need to be here. That decision was made in February, I just wish it would’ve been done sooner so I can just focus on training. I don’t like contracts and stuff like that. Yeah, I like money but it’s not like a big part of my life. My family is taken care of, so easy decision.”

#Jets DL Carl Lawson (@carllawson55) called it an ‘easy decision’ to take a pay cut this offseason, ‘I love being here’ + ‘I like money but it’s not like a big part of my life, my family is taken care of’ + also said the opportunity to play with Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) in… pic.twitter.com/udSn9FPfRK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 9, 2023

Jets DL Carl Lawson Is a Unique Personality

Field Yates of ESPN shared on May 18 that Lawson had agreed to a “reworked deal.”

The former Auburn product was originally due a “non-guaranteed” $15 million. However, after the restructuring he was due a base salary of $9 million with $8 million of that guaranteed. The team created an additional $3 million that could be achieved through incentives during the 2023 season.

That move created $12.7 million in cap space for the 2023 season, per Yates.

Jets DE Carl Lawson has agreed to a reworked deal, per source. Lawson was due a non-guaranteed $15M, but is now due a base value of $9M, $8M of that is guaranteed. He has $3M more available in incentives. The move creates $12.7M in 2023 cap space for the Jets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 18, 2023

The 27-year-old who will turn 28 before the start of the season originally signed with the Jets on a three-year deal for $45 million in 2021.

Despite the contract alteration, Lawson is still scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency during the 2024 offseason.

When most players are asked or forced to take a pay cut they typically aren’t very happy about it.

However, Lawson has taken it all in stride.

One of the things that apparently made it a little easier to accept less money was the presence of Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl champion has raised expectations in New York this offseason.

Carl Lawson Wants to Pay It Forward With the Jets in 2023

Lawson provided a passionate answer on why he wants to deliver for the Jets next season.

“My main goal here is and what I really really wanted to do and what I really set out to do is give the Jets the best version of Carl Lawson,” he explained to the media on June 6. “They gave me an opportunity to provide for my family. My sister goes to college, my grandparents have a retirement home, my mom and dad are well taken care of, [and] I can buy as much anime stuff as I want. They gave me an opportunity to do that so I just want to be able to give them the best version of myself in the time that I’m here. So that’s all I’m working on.”

Absolutely loved this comment: Carl Lawson (@carllawson55) said his main goal was to give the #Jets the best version of himself, ‘they gave me an opportunity to provide for my family’ 😭 ‘my sister goes to college, my grandparents have a retirement home, my mom & dad are well… pic.twitter.com/O5aBciwqEZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 9, 2023

Lawson will be two years removed from his Achilles injury by the time the 2023 season rolls around.

In 2022, Lawson recorded seven sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and he started in all 17 games in the regular season.

However, the goal in 2023 is to record double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. He basically guaranteed that it will happen next season when he was speaking with the media.

If he achieves that goal, Lawson will be due for another big paycheck next offseason from the Jets or one of the other 31 teams in the NFL.