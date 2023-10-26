Jets Trade Pitch Swaps Veteran for Pro Bowl WR at Deadline

A player-for-player swap might be the right solution to a New York Jets problem ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Former NFL player and Emmy award-winning sports analyst Leger Douzable joined me on “Boy Green Daily” and proposed this trade:

New York Jets receive: Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

Las Vegas Raiders receive: Defensive lineman Carl Lawson

“It’s hard for Carl Lawson to get on the field that is why he has been talked about in trade rumors,” Douzable explained on “Boy Green Daily.”

“It makes a lot of sense for the Raiders and Jets to do business. I think that’s what the Jets are missing right now, a dependable slot receiver. A lot of people will say Hunter Renfrow is washed but he’s not washed he just isn’t being used. If the logistics work for a Renfrow-Lawson swap, I think it makes a lot of sense.”

Lawson & Renfrow Are at End of Rope for Jets, Raiders

Bleacher Report’s new NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said the Raiders and Renfrow “appear motivated to get a trade done.”

The #Raiders and Hunter Renfrow appear motivated to get a trade done. He’s never been on the same page with Josh McDaniels, as Las Vegas attempts to find a suitor before the deadline. 🎥: @BleacherReport @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/LceHvfyNkV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 25, 2023

Renfrow is only 27 years of age and is in the midst of a two-year deal for $32 million.

The former Clemson product entered the league back in 2019 as the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round.

Throughout the majority of his career, he has been a role player but he broke out in 2021. Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 receiving yards, hauled in nine touchdowns, and earned a Pro Bowl nomination.

However for whatever reason things haven’t clicked the same way this season. Schultz said, “he’s never been on the same page with Josh McDaniels” and that’s why they’ve been trying to find Renfrow a new home.

Lawson-Jets Trade Almost Feels Inevitable

Rich Cimini said on the “Flight Deck Podcast” that he wouldn’t be surprised if Lawson gets moved ahead of the Tuesday, October 31 NFL trade deadline.

uSTADIUM App shared on X previously Twitter that the Jets have had “in-depth talks” with two teams regarding a potential trade for Lawson. That source told uSTADIUM App that they expect him to be dealt by the deadline.

Source: #Jets have had “in-depth talks” with two teams regarding DE Carl Lawson. The source told us he expects them to deal him by Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IpQrwaB8XS — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 25, 2023

Player-for-player trades can be difficult in the NFL because of all of the variables like contracts and positional needs. However, this is one of those simple moves that make sense.

The Raiders need a pass rusher and the Jets need another receiver.

Lawson is buried on the depth chart and Renfrow isn’t getting consistent action this season.

One man’s trash can be another man’s treasure. Lawson has guys ahead of him on the Jets, but that wouldn’t be the case with the Raiders. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report told me on “Boy Green Daily” that Lawson would be a starter with Las Vegas.

With the Jets, Renfrow would have a very clear and defined path toward consistent playing time.

There is always a chance this trade could flop for both sides, but it would give everyone an opportunity for a fresh start. Sometimes old faces in new places can lead to new beginnings and who knows what can happen.