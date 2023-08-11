Boy Green Daily: Jets, Panthers Gameday Preview and Players to Watch

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we provide a gameday preview of the preseason matchup between the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Cali Jets. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Mike Evans trade?

Backup plan during Dalvin Cook delay?

Top four Jets players to watch during Panthers preseason game.

Social Post of the Day

The Jets were able to get some good work in this week with the Panthers during their scheduled joint practice.

Thanks for being great hosts this week @Panthers pic.twitter.com/so5YjPo5cU — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) August 11, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 86 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Which wide receiver has the better chance of making the 53-man roster?

Which #Jets WR is more likely to make the final 53-man roster right now: Malik Taylor or Jason Brownlee?#TakeFlight @CaliJets #JetsCamp Boy Green Daily POLL of the day — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 12, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!