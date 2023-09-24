Boy Green Daily: Ranking Best Jets QB Replacement Options for Zach Wilson

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we delve into some potential Zach Wilson replacement options at the QB position for the New York Jets.
Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Robert Saleh refuses to address veteran QB rumors.
- Garrett Wilson explains “heated moment” on sideline.
- Joe Namath sounded off after Jets-Pats loss.
Social Post of the Day
Sounds like the Jets are sticking by Wilson.
Social Media Poll of the Day
Does Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz tickle your fancy as a Jets enthusiast?
