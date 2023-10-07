Jets Still Looking at QB Market, Former $128 Million Starter Is Option

The New York Jets are still looking through the quarterback market.

NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Saturday October 7 and provided the exclusive scoop.

“I think they are still looking [at the QB market], ya know I think Carson Wentz isn’t out of the realm of possibilities,” Allbright explained.

“They’re going to ride with Zach [Wilson] for as long as they can because that makes them look better. If he plays well, that makes everyone there look better, so I think they’ll ride with him if they can. If they can’t, I think they will turn to somebody else. Trevor Siemian is not that guy, he’s a stop-gap guy at best. I know Cam Newton came out and said he would do that; I don’t think that is in the cards at all. But I would not be surprised to see like I said something like a Carson Wentz out there.”

Wentz Has Connections to Team, Would Provide Experience to Jets

Wentz is 30 years of age, and he will turn 31 during the 2023 season. The last contract he signed was a $128 million deal, but he was cut in February by the Washington Commanders.

He has played seven seasons in the NFL and if he joins a team in 2023 that would mark his No. 8 professional campaign. During that span of time, the former North Dakota State product has put up some numbers as a starter.

Wentz has appeared in 93 games and has made 92 starts. He has thrown for 22,129 passing yards, has 151 touchdowns to just 66 interceptions, and has completed 62.6 percent of his passes.

Despite some impressive numbers, Wentz has become a nomad. Over the last three years he has played for three different teams and 2023 would be his fourth team in four years.

Allbright told me that Wentz’ contract demands/numbers “were too high” for the Jets but said that Gang Green is “still sniffing around that.”

Zach Wilson Has a Chance to End Jets QB Speculation

Zach Wilson is coming off of one of his best games of the season in Week 4 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, against the Denver Broncos he has a chance for an encore performance.

Another excellent outing could certainly quiet the noise outside the building about a potential QB addition.

However, if he struggles the Jets will be forced to go back to the drawing board to evaluate all the potential options at QB.

Allbright told me that he doesn’t believe “there is any hurry to pull the trigger” from a Jets perspective on a Wentz signing, but they are very aware “that option exists.”

The Jets were hesitant to add a big name like Wentz initially because that could have put undue pressure on Wilson who they deemed their “unquestioned” QB1 following the season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers.

That hesitancy could quickly disappear with a loss in Week 5 to the Broncos. That would drop the Jets to 1-4 on the season with four straight losses after their dramatic season opening victory versus the Buffalo Bills.