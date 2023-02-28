Jets Fans Strongly React to All-Pro QB Connection: ‘I Have a Bad Feeling’

A new quarterback has entered the conversation this offseason.
On Monday, February 27, the Washington Commanders announced that they have released veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. Immediately New York Jets fans shared their thoughts on the polarizing quarterback on social media.
A fan tweeted that he has a “bad feeling” that somehow someway the Jets will end up signing Wentz in free agency.
Jets Fans Erupt on Social Media Over Carson Wentz Speculation
A Jets fan said if his team signs Wentz to be the quarterback in 2023, “I’ll sell my season tickets. Hand to God…”
Play Like A Jet used a funny wrestling GIF to share his reaction to the thought of Wentz and the Jets ending up together.
The folks over at The Jet Press aren’t playing around bluntly saying that the Jets won’t be signing Wentz “nor do they even consider him an option.”
The Buffalo Jet Fan suggested Wentz is so unattractive as an option that he would actually fall into the “rather run it back with Mike White” category with a crying emoji.
Some fans said they would take Wentz over Derek Carr and even said they were willing to “die on this hill.”
Some folks were having fun on social media knowing the Jets need a quarterback and Wentz is now a possible option.
One fan openly asked if he was insane for actually “not hating the idea” of Gang Green inking the former MVP candidate to a deal.
NFL analyst Will Parkinson said he would advocate for the Jets to “trade up” for one of the top collegiate signal callers “before even considering” trotting out someone like Wentz under center in 2023.
Jets Named Landing Spot for Carson Wentz
After Wentz was released, Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report listed the “top potential landing spots” for the veteran quarterback.
He mentioned six teams specifically as fits, including the Jets, and also said any team that is in search of a backup quarterback.
Rapp believes Wentz can be a veteran that can compete in the room and categorized him as a fallback option if certain teams don’t land one of the big fish available this offseason.