Jets Could Land 2-Time All-Pro, Ex-Chargers Starter: Analyst

The New York Jets have time during its bye week to make changes and add some new pieces to the puzzle.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report listed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward as one free agent that the green and white “must pursue” before its next game.

“Casey Hayward should be one of the first players the Jets target over the bye if they still want to add cornerback depth,” Tansey explained in a column posted on Wednesday, October 18.

“Hayward is one of the best corners on the free-agent market, and he could not just provide a short-term fix, but be a nice depth piece behind [Sauce] Gardner and [DJ] Reed when they return.”

Hayward has been named a second-team All-Pro twice and has earned two Pro Bowl nominations during his career. The highlight of his 11-year run came in 2016 when he led the NFL in interceptions (seven).

Jets Could Provide Insurance in the Defensive Backfield

In Week 6 the Jets were bit so hard by the injury bug that they had to trout out the likes of Bryce Hall, Craig James, and Tae Hayes against the Philadelphia Eagles at the cornerback position.

Somehow Gang Green pulled off the impossible by holding the Eagles to 14 points and winning the game.

That was impressive no doubt, but that is hardly the gameplan you’d prefer to roll out on a week-to-week basis.

Gardner and Reed both missed the prior game due to concussions. It’s unclear if they will be ready to go coming out of the bye against the New York Giants on October 29.

“If Gardner and Reed are not at 100 percent, they may need an extra free agent or two to attempt to contain that gauntlet of No. 1 wide receivers,” Tansey said.

Hayward is 34 years of age and most recently played on the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 season.

Hayward Would Be a Nice Dart Throw for the Jets

The veteran corner has been an NFL ironman throughout the majority of his career. Since 2016, Hayward has played in at least 14 games in every season through 2021.

However last season the former Vanderbilt product struggled to stay on the field only appearing in six games.

The Jets have plenty of star power on the cornerback depth chart, but Hayward would provide a nice floor and a veteran presence in the locker room.

At this stage of the season, Hayward could join the team on the cheap. It would be a low risk move with a chance for a high reward.

If the veteran cornerback simply doesn’t have it anymore or can’t stay healthy, the Jets could simply cut bait. However, if he shows some of that same promise he has throughout the rest of his NFL tenure, then the Jets could have a real diamond in the rough.

The Jets are hoping this bye week is coming at the perfect time. Not only are some of the Jets key starters battling injuries like Gardner and Reed, but their top depth has also been hurt.

Brandin Echols is dealing with a troublesome hamstring and Justin Hardee was placed on injured reserve for his hamstring problems.