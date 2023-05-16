A former New York Jets player has quickly found a new NFL home.

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday, May 15 that they have signed veteran offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to a contract.

Roster Moves | We have signed T Cedric Ogbuehi and T Isaiah Wynn. pic.twitter.com/HLe0IJbWr1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 15, 2023

Gang Green released Ogbuehi on Thursday, May 11. Prior to that release, New York had signed him to a new contract on Tuesday, April 18.

A Very Odd Dolphins-Jets Trend in 2023

Reacting to the Dolphins signing a SIXTH former member of the Jets Boy Green reacts to the disturbing trend of former #Jets joining the #Dolphins during the 2023 offseason… 2023-05-15T21:17:37Z

The 31-year-old hog molly originally entered the league as the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

He has appeared in over 67 career games and has made 35 starts across his eight years in the NFL.

In 2022 Ogbuehi played in seven games for the Jets last season and made five starts.

When Ogbuehi signed his latest contract he became the sixth different former member of the Jets to sign with Miami this offseason.

In no particular order, the Dolphins signed quarterback Mike White, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, offensive lineman Dan Feeney, tight end Tyler Kroft, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, and Ogbuehi.

Naturally, the jokes wrote themselves on social media.

A Jets-Dolphins Rivalry Renewed

This odd trend this offseason of multiple Jets heading to south beach to play with the Dolphins could help spark an old rivalry.

Back in the 1980s, the annual matchups between Miami and New York used to mean something.

However, as both teams have floated in and out of contention over the years things have meant less and less.

Another wrinkle that could increase the juices between the two teams is the coaching connections.

Head coach Robert Saleh cut his teeth with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 through 2020. Then he was hired as the main squeeze for the Jets.

A similar story occurred with Miami.

Mike McDaniel was with San Francisco from 2017 through 2021. Then he was hired as the main squeeze for the Dolphins.

Back at @seniorbowl, #Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about Mike McDaniel being a finalist for #Dolphins HC gig. He praised him but admitted that he'd prefer he doesn't come to the AFC East "but if it happens so be it" 🤣 #FinsUp #TakeFlightpic.twitter.com/BCQgUeCirK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 4, 2022

When Saleh was at the Senior Bowl he was asked about McDaniel being a finalist for the Dolphins gig and he was candid in saying that he preferred he didn’t join him in the AFC East. It was meant as a sign of respect for how good of a coach he believes McDaniel to be.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had a hilarious story about meeting Robert Saleh, ‘we sat across from each other in this awkward room like hey dude you got a job? No not really’ 🤣 + ‘one of the better defensive coaches I’ve ever been around’: 🎥 @MiamiDolphins #FinsUp #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/9feDSXiSk0 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 3, 2022

Although their true ties to one another trace a lot further back than the days together on the 49ers.

Saleh’s first NFL gig came with the Houston Texans in 2005. After the entire coaching staff got fired after that season, Saleh was still hanging around in 2006 because you can’t fire interns. That is when he met McDaniel who came over as part of the new regime.

Those deep roots add to the intrigue of every Dolphins-Jets matchup on a year-to-year basis.

Now with both teams expected to be in contention for the AFC East crown in 2023, things are about to turn up a notch.

Perhaps that can be enough to return this famed NFL rivalry back to its former glory.