NFL Legend, 6-Time Pro Bowler Volunteers to Fill Jets Coaching Void

The New York Jets could be adding some massive star power this offseason.

Longtime NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson took to social media to reveal some juicy intel. A fan tweeted at him saying, “we need you as the Jets wide receivers coach, any news on that?”

The artist formerly known as Chad Ochocinco responded to the tweet by saying, “I talked with Garrett Wilson in length about the opportunity of being his coach/teacher while in Arizona, hope he tells Woody Johnson I’m the guy.”

I talked w/ Garret Wilson in length about the opportunity of being his coach/teacher while in Arizona, hope he tells Woody Johnson I’m the guy. https://t.co/xKJn49wI8r — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 13, 2023

A Clear Opening on the Jets Coaching Staff

On December 23 Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin was suspended by the NFL for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The suspension was described as “indefinite” and will be for at least one season if not longer, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Pelissero said there has been no indication that Austin bet on an NFL game.

Here is a loophole that some people might not be aware of.

NFL players aren’t allowed to bet on the NFL however they’re allowed to bet on other sports. Interestingly enough that rule doesn’t translate to coaches.

According to the NFL bylaws, “all NFL Personnel other than Players are further prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating bets on any other professional (e.g., NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, USTA, MLS), college (e.g., NCAA basketball), international (e.g., World Baseball Classic, World Cup), or Olympic sports competition, tournament or event.”

Originally the Jets’ stance was to let this play out because Austin planned on appealing the suspension.

However, after the season head coach Robert Saleh announced that Austin wouldn’t be returning as the wide receiver coach and they would be actively seeking out his replacement this offseason.

Chad Johnson Could Provide a Nice Spark to Jets

With Austin officially out of the picture, in theory, the door is wide open for Johnson.

The 45-year-old spent 11 years in the NFL playing primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals but also had stints with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at the end of his career.

During that time the former Oregon State product racked up six Pro Bowl selections and became one of the best route runners in the league.

Johnson finished with 766 receptions for 11,059 receiving yards and hauled in 67 touchdowns.

Over the years since his retirement, the popular wide receiver has tried dabbling in coaching a few times.

Johnson hasn’t played in the league in over 11 years but his name still has standing with today’s players.

Earlier this offseason Jets legend Nick Mangold also volunteered to fill a void in the coaching staff. The possibility gained a ton of steam on social media and fans were trying to speak it into existence.

Former #Jets center Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) said when he retired that he would do ‘anything I can to help this organization win a #SuperBowl & I mean that’ + ‘unfortunately I wasn’t able to do it as a player so I’m still here fighting for it’ 😭: 🎥 @nyjets #1JD #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/hKb1eA6lH7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 12, 2023

Whether this is an official role as a wide receiver coach or something smaller and less formal on the staff, either way, Johnson could be a major benefit to the Jets staff.

Garrett Wilson is on the verge of becoming one of the best wideouts in all of football and Johnson’s expertise could help take him over the top.