Proposed Jets, Bears Trade Could Deliver a King’s Ransom NFL Draft Haul

The New York Jets have a chance to pull off one of the biggest deals of the 2023 offseason.

Kevin from Football Guys was playing around with the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator and executed a blockbuster trade.

Chicago Bears receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), a 2023 second-rounder (No. 44 overall), a 2023 third-rounder (No. 76 overall), a 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick

New York Jets receive: No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft

Having some fun with the draft simulator. pic.twitter.com/aI2YAQg7c2 — Kevin (@Daboys_22) January 12, 2023

Jets a Betting Favorite to Pull off Trade With Bears

Admittingly this would be a wild amount of picks to give up if you were the Jets.

You’d bundle seven draft picks, three of which are first-rounders, for one singular unproven commodity.

According to the NFL draft value chart, this would be a massive overpay.

The Bears No. 1 overall pick is worth 3,000 points. That combination of Jets picks would be worth over 4,465 points.

Not every NFL team follows the value chart exactly, but it is often used as a general guideline for draft trades.

According to the latest Bovada odds, the Jets are among the favorites to “actually make the No. 1 overall pick.”

The Jets own +950 odds which are the sixth-best odds available.

Here’s a fun one from @BovadaOfficial: Which #NFL team will actually make the No. 1 overall pick on #NFLDraft night: Bears (+180)

Colts (+350)

Texans (+450)

Raiders (+750)

Panthers (+750)

Jets (+950)

Titans (+950)

Commanders (+950)

Falcons (15/1)

Lions (15/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 11, 2023

