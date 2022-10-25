Ex-NFL QB Calls out Jets Fans Amid Zach Wilson Beef: ‘What the F***’

The New York Jets are 5-2, winners of four in a row, and currently have the same amount of wins as the Buffalo Bills. Who would have predicted that before the season?

Despite all those good vibes, not everyone is happy with everything they have seen thus far.

Zach Wilson, despite being 4-0 as a starter since returning from his knee injury, has received a ton of flak from the fans for his play thus far. One analyst had heard enough this week and decided to sound off about his frustrations.

Chris Simms Went off on Jets Fans Amid Zach Wilson Debate

Longtime former NFL quarterback Chris Simms decided to open up his Unbuttoned podcast with a Wilson versus fans rant:

“Zach Wilson did fine yesterday, it wasn’t like they were missing wide-open people. Denver has been doing this to everybody. Jets fans come on! Get a f****** clue! What’s going on here? Like what the f*** are you thinking or doing? You won a game, you’re 5-2, they [fans] are looking for anything to pick apart their team. I have never seen anything like it.

I literally wanted to start off the pod because I was driving here today going do I have to look at the game again? Did they lose? Did Zach Wilson not escape like seven sacks yesterday, throw the ball away, and keep them in manageable situations? I mean he made some magical escapes yesterday where I went woah that was unbelievable.

With no pass protection, I mean to me I’m looking at it going a young quarterback like Wilson would have thrown three interceptions in a game like that. Jets fans are frustrating me right now. You are 5-2 playing the way you’re supposed to. I didn’t come away from the [Broncos game] saying Zach is missing people, they’re wide open everywhere. Come on that was an awesome defense.”

Chris Simms sounds off on Jets fans that have been nitpicking Zach Wilson. I totally agree. pic.twitter.com/9mgkZQwDBf — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) October 25, 2022

Wilson just had his third straight game without an interception versus the Broncos. If you include the spectacular fourth quarter versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson has gone 13 straight quarters without a pick.

By the way, Simms is completely right, I noticed the level of vitriol from fans during the Jets-Broncos game and tweeted about it:

The Zach Wilson hate on the TL seems a little freaking extreme against an elite defense + missing several key pieces. WE ALL KNEW what this game was going to be, shut up already lol #Jets — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 23, 2022

It is almost as if it is impossible for Jets fans to ever be happy. They aren’t used to this level of success and fans still have an incessant need to complain so Wilson has become their target.

Has he been exceptional? Absolutely not but they are finding ways to win games.

Zach Wilson Will Have to Be Better for Jets

Some fans have said that Wilson is “holding the team back” from reaching their true form. That certainly hasn’t been the case in the win column as they are 4-0 since his return.

The Jets haven’t needed Wilson, outside of the Pittsburgh game, to put the team on his back to succeed. They have ridden an elite defense and a strong running game while getting turnover-free play from their quarterback. Does that strategy sound familiar?

With Breece Hall being out for the rest of the season obviously the Jets are going to have to adjust their plan. Jets general manager Joe Douglas did go out and acquire James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars which should help fill some of that void.

However, it is very likely the Jets will now have to rely upon Wilson’s arm to help them win some games.

When that does happen, then let’s judge Wilson and his merits as a quarterback in this offense. Until then, however, all of it seems to be a lot of loud noises about nothing.