Popular Ex-Jets QB Works out for NFC Super Bowl Contender

A former New York Jets quarterback is trying to make a football comeback.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on X previously Twitter that veteran passer Chris Streveler worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, November 14.

Free agent quarterback Chris Streveler is working out for the #49ers today, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2023

Streveler Had a Fun Run With the Jets

Streveler is 28 years of age and is attempting to get back into the NFL.

The former CFL star was most recently with the Jets for a season and a half from 2022 through a portion of the 2023 offseason.

Gang Green cut the passer after his appearance in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. He wasn’t picked up off of waivers so he reverted back to the Jets’ injured reserve list.

If Streveler had remained on that list he would have been out for the 2023 season. Instead, he and the Jets agreed to an “injury settlement” according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

#Jets waived injured Javelin Guidry and removed Chris Streveler from IR with injury settlement — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 16, 2023

It behooved both parties to have a clean break so Streveler could pursue other NFL opportunities and the Jets could move on with its quarterback room.

Although Streveler strangely became a bit of a cult hero among the Jets fan base. He has tattoos, an outgoing personality, and made a ton of plays during the 2022 preseason.

Streveler Sighting Brings up Zach Wilson-Jets Flashbacks

Streveler coming back up in the news cycle is a harsh reminder of last season for Zach Wilson.

During the Week 16 primetime matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilson performed so poorly that he was benched for Streveler.

Wilson finished 9-of-18 for 92 passing yards, threw a pick, didn’t score a touchdown, and was sacked three times on the night.

Streveler played okay in a relief effort completing 10-of-15 passes for 90 yards. Fans were so sick of Wilson that when Streveler completed a pass the attendees of MetLife Stadium gave an almost sarcastic outburst of cheers and jubilation celebrating the mundane task.

However, he missed a wide-open CJ Uzomah for what would have been a 72-yard touchdown which highlighted his limitations as an NFL quarterback.

Chris Streveler ➡️ C.J. Uzomah as the Jets are trying to get something going heading into the 4th quarter 🏈pic.twitter.com/rMtd6wghWo — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 23, 2022

Could History Repeat Itself With the Jets?

Robert Saleh having already benched Wilson in 2022 has sparked thoughts that he could do it again in 2023. However, Saleh has been adamant that isn’t in the cards.

Gang Green plans on riding the Wilson train throughout the rest of the 2023 season. Barring a “disaster” as Dianna Russini of The Athletic put it, there will be no abrupt change at the quarterback position.

Connor Hughes of SNY asked Saleh if at the very least is the leash getting shorter on Wilson as the starter.

Saleh defended Wilson saying, “I feel like he played a good game” versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. He also shot down the narrative of benching Wilson just for the sake of change.

Throughout the season Saleh has said that there have been a lot of reasons why the offense has underperformed from penalties, to drops, and even play calls. He acknowledged that Wilson needs to perform better, but he will only bench him if he’s deserving of being benched. Not just for the sake of change.