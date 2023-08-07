Jets Cut QB After Dismal Browns Performance, Surprise Injury

The New York Jets have waived veteran quarterback Chris Streveler.

Gang Green announced the decision on its social media portals on Monday August 7.

Streveler Had a Tough Performance Versus Browns and Suffered an Injury

The 28-year-old faced long odds of making the Jets final roster in 2023. NFL teams carry two or three quarterbacks typically on a final 53-man roster.

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson were locks to make the team and Streveler was facing stiff competition from Tim Boyle.

Last year the former South Dakota product captivated Jets fans with his toughness, grit, and clutch ability to will his teams to victories late in games.

I found this amazing Chris Streveler (@cstrevy) tribute on YouTube celebrating 'one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football' as #Jets HC Robert Saleh put it 😭 'Streveler owns August' – Ian Eagle! We'll never forget you Strev!

However, there was none of that magic left on Thursday August 3 versus the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener.

Streveler finished 1-of-7 for just nine passing yards. He averaged 1.3 yards per attempt and completed the same number of passes to the Browns [one interception] that he did to his own team.

In addition to his dismal performance, Streveler also injured his thumb during the game. Head coach Robert Saleh said his hand came down on a Browns defender, but he didn’t think he broke anything.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said because of the injury, Streveler “hasn’t been able to practice” so the team decided to move in a different direction. Cimini labeled it “a tough business.”

The Jets have waived QB Chris Streveler. The 2022 preseason hero injured his throwing thumb on a helmet last Thursday night and hasn't been able to practice. It's a tough business. #Jets — Rich Cimini

A Future QB Move Is Incoming for the Jets

Rodgers is unlikely to see any preseason action and if he does it won’t come until the finale on August 26 against the New York Giants.

That means the Jets would be left playing three preseason games with only two quarterbacks on the roster in Boyle and Wilson. With all of the reps that are required for those games and the training camp practices, the Jets will have to at the very least add another arm to the bullpen. Even if only for the offseason to spread the volume of passing attempts required.

Although you never know what can happen. Streveler was added as nothing more than a camp arm last year and he took full advantage and earned a spot on the practice squad.

Wilson is firmly entrenched as the primary backup quarterback, but there’s a chance the Jets end up keeping three quarterbacks on the final roster. Especially with the new emergency quarterback rule that was implemented this offseason.

If the top two guys on the depth chart go down at quarterback, an NFL team would have the ability to play a third guy if he was on your 53-man roster. The only other possibility the team would have at its disposal is elevating a guy from their practice squad on a week-to-week basis.

Boyle is intimately familiar with the Nathaniel Hackett system, so he’d be an ideal fit for that role. However, the team may prefer having full roster flexibility by only carrying two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

That would give the team flexibility with some of their other tough decisions at a variety of other positions ahead of final roster cutdown.