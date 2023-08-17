Jets Agree to ‘Injury Settlement’ With Banged up Quarterback: Report

It is now officially the end for Chris Streveler’s time in New York with the Jets!

Gang Green officially waived him on August 7. However, no NFL team claimed him off of waivers, so he reverted back to the team’s injured reserve.

On Wednesday August 16 they cut ties with Streveler by agreeing to an “injury settlement” according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

So What Does This All Mean for Streveler and the Jets?

The Jets decided to move on from Streveler because he injured his thumb during the 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener on Thursday August 3.

He was unable to practice with the injury, per Rich Cimini of ESPN, so the team decided to cut bait. The injury wasn’t considered a long-term thing, but because the Jets needed an arm immediately in training camp and practice, his injury proved to be a major inconvenience.

Streveler cleared waivers and reverted to the Jets IR. That would have meant that the 28-year-old was done for the season unless the two sides came to an agreement on an injury settlement.

Streveler is now free to sign on with any NFL team and he ends up being compensated by an agreed upon price from the team that should cover the time the injury would have kept him off the field.

This is a solution that works out for all parties. Streveler gets another chance to go compete somewhere else. The Jets get to move on with their quarterback room.

Jets Appear to Be Sticking With the Arms in Camp

Streveler’s exit leaves the Jets with three arms at the quarterback position.

Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, and Tim Boyle. Head coach Robert Saleh seemed to indicate that they’d be sticking with this group but left the door slightly ajar about the possibility of adding someone later.

Days before the team’s third preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday August 19, it is all quiet on the free agent market.

Last week the Jets’ gameplan was simple at the QB spot. Wilson played the first half and Boyle played the second half.

Rodgers isn’t expected to play against the Bucs which leads you to believe the Jets will employ a similar strategy against Tampa Bay with the quarterbacks splitting the duties half by half.

That would leave the Jets with only a single preseason game to play with on Saturday August 26 against the New York Giants.

Saleh said there is a slight chance that Rodgers could play in that game. Barring an unforeseen injury, it sure seems like the Jets will be trotting these same three quarterbacks through the rest of the offseason heading into final roster cutdown.

The Jets decisions with final roster construction will be fascinating to watch. There is a case to be made to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster considering the new emergency QB rule.

However, if you do that, then you’ll have to take another spot from a different positional group. That could drastically affect the WR6 conversation, do you keep a fullback, how many running backs do you keep? What about the number of linebackers?

Wilson and Rodgers are locks, but Boyle is up in the air. At a minimum he’ll be on the practice squad, we’ll see if he has a shot at the 53.