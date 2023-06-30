Jets Predicted to Cut 28-Year-Old Quarterback

An inevitable guillotine is coming for the New York Jets quarterback room.

Gang Green currently has four passers on its 90-man roster but it isn’t going to stay that way for very long. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic gave his “early” 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp on June 28.

He predicted that three quarterbacks will make the final roster: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, and Tim Boyle.

28-year-old journeyman Chris Streveler found his way on the outside of these projections looking in.

Hope for Streveler on the Jets

Streveler is used to getting cut, it has happened often throughout his football career.

The Jets are his fourth different NFL franchise that he has spent time with since 2020. However, Rosenblatt did provide a potential light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.

“He’s a fan favorite and should stick around on the practice squad, especially if he has another great preseason run like last year.”

Making the 53-man roster appears to be an uphill climb for Streveler in 2023, but there is a clear path to the practice squad.

The Jets added Streveler last offseason as a camp arm because they needed someone to throw passes during training camp. However, the Canadian stud made the most of his opportunities and changed the Jets’ plans.

He had a remarkable preseason orchestrating come-from-behind victories and rallying the fan base. Another impressive August could secure his place on the 16-man practice squad.

here's a quick breakdown of Jets QB Chris Streveler making guys miss pic.twitter.com/Cly8cR8Uyd — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) August 23, 2022

A new rule change this offseason has also increased Streveler’s chances of making the team.

The NFL is reimplementing the “inactive third quarterback rule” which will provide teams even more flexibility heading into the 2023 season.

“In addition to the 48 players a team may keep active for a game, it can also now name an emergency third quarterback from its list of inactive players. That quarterback would be permitted to enter the game if the first two quarterbacks on the active list left due to injury or disqualification,” per Scott Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This quarterback would have to be on the 53-man roster to be eligible for the emergency quarterback role, he couldn’t be listed on the practice squad.

That means the majority of NFL teams will likely carry “three quarterbacks” on the 53-man roster, per Smith. The Jets have four quarterbacks on the team, if they’re going to follow this trend, 75 percent of the current quarterback room is projected to make the team.

Streveler is projected to be on the outside looking in, but one injury could immediately thrust him back into the conversation.

Don’t Expect a Proven Veteran to Join Jets QB Room

Some Jets fans and media analysts have expressed concern with the lack of proven winning experience in the quarterback room not named Rodgers.

Despite those outside questions, Rosenblatt said he would be “surprised” if the Jets decided to add one of those big names to the QB room.

“I know some fans would like the Jets to bring in someone like Teddy Bridgewater or Nick Foles to create a more stable backup situation in the event Rodgers gets injured. At this stage, I’d be surprised if that happens,” Rosenblatt explained in a column posted on June 28.

“The Jets liked what they saw out of Wilson in OTAs and feel confident this new environment he’s working in — with Rodgers, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and passing game coordinator Todd Downing — will pay dividends.”

Are Bridgewater or Foles more proven options than Boyle, Wilson, and Streveler? Unequivocally.

However, the brass tax is if Rodgers goes down the Jets are completely screwed anyway. What Gang Green needs to do is hope A-Rod can stay healthy which is something he has done over the last five years, only missing one game during that span of time.