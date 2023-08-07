Boy Green Daily: Chris Streveler-Jets Era Over, Who Should Replace Him?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets' "Boy Green Daily"! In today's edition, we react to the New York Jets cutting quarterback Chris Streveler and whether or not the team will make another move at the position.

Quarterback news ahead of Carolina Panthers joint practices.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Bryce Huff raises some eyebrows on social media over playing time with Jets.

Why the Jets cut Streveler…

Mekhi Becton predicted to get traded by Jets?

Monday mailbag addressing the latest topics in Jets Camp!

Social Post of the Day

Before the Jets enjoyed a 40-day break before training camp, Aaron Rodgers huddled up the team to send a strong message to his teammates.

The award winning “One Jets Drive” crew captured the viral moment as Rodgers declared to the team we have “championship” expectations in 2023 and broke the huddle with a “1-2-3 CHAMPS!”

This Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) championship speech to the #Jets back in June hits different 😭 ‘we have one goal & that’s to win a championship this year’ + ‘champs on 3, 1-2-3 CHAMPS!’ 🏆😤 🎥 @nyjets #1JD #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/kjtmFy8hg9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 8, 2023



Social Media Poll of the Day

The Jets have three options at the quarterback position. They can add a significant name to replace Streveler. Or Gang Green could stand pat. Last but certainly not least, the team could just add a camp arm to make it through the rest of training camp.

The #Jets cut ties w/ QB Chris Streveler, should they add a significant name to the room to replace him?#TakeFlight @Paulie_Bruz #JetsCamp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 8, 2023

