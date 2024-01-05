Well Liked Ex-Jets QB Earns Workout With Chicago Bears

The former Canadian Football star is back in the NFL news cycle.

Chris Streveler worked out for the Chicago Bears this week ahead of the Week 18 regular-season finale, per ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

The #Bears are working out free agent QB Chris Streveler today, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 4, 2024

Streveler most recently spent time with the New York Jets in 2022 and through a large chunk of the summer in 2023.

Jets Fans Rejoice at Streveler Getting Another NFL Opportunity

Streveler first joined the Jets in the summer of 2022. Initially, he was thought just to be a camp arm for training camp but Streveler changed his football destiny with a wild run in the preseason.

He led the Jets to multiple last-second victories in August and attracted the attention of Jets fans everywhere. Streveler intrigued fans with his tattoos, YOLO attitude on the football field, and his energy with his teammates.

Streveler didn’t make the 53-man roster despite his impressive preseason moments in 2022 but he did enough to warrant a spot on the practice squad.

In his brief Jets tenure, he only ended up appearing in two games. The highlight of which came in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Zach Wilson was booed off the field and was benched by the team in the middle of that game. Streveler stepped into the contest and made some basic plays that sent the fans at MetLife Stadium into a sarcastic outpouring of cheers.

Streveler was never very good, but he was a fun story for Jets fans to follow.

Jets Make Final Call on QB Decision Ahead of Patriots Game

Speaking of Wilson, he did not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and was ruled out for the regular season finale between the Jets and the New England Patriots.

That marks the end of Wilson’s 2023 season and perhaps the end of his career with the Jets entirely.

Veteran Trevor Siemian will be tasked with stepping up as QB1 once again. He has appeared in four games so far this season and has made two starts.

In those contests, Siemian has thrown twice as many interceptions (four) as he has touchdown passes (two).

He has been wildly uninspiring and neither the Jets nor the Patriots have anything to play for in Week 18. The only thing that is up for grabs of a tangible nature is draft positioning.

If the season ended today, the Patriots would hold the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Jets would hold the No. 8 overall pick respectively, per Tankathon.

Depending on what happens the Jets can pick as high as No. 5 or as low as No. 12. While New England could pick as high as No. 2 or as low as No. 7.

The Patriots currently have the SOS (strength of schedule) tiebreaker over every five-win team behind them not named the New York Giants.

The backdrop for this game is the painful losing streak. Gang Green has lost 15 in a row to the Patriots. That is the NFL’s active longest consecutive losing streak to the same opponent.

It’s in the Jets’ blood to want to beat the Patriots. However, delivering a loss could help bring a brand new first-round quarterback to New England.