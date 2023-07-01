Jets Veteran Sends Strong Message After Season-Ending Surgery

New York Jets safety Chuck Clark has broken his silence on his serious knee injury.

The veteran defensive back took to Twitter on Friday, June 30 to share a message:

“Surgery was a success. [Appreciate] everybody reaching out showing love and support. Now the rebuild and recovery starts… Road to 2024 comeback player of the year!!”

Clark suffered a serious knee injury during the final OTAs practice in June. It was later diagnosed and confirmed as a torn ACL.

The team and Clark were holding out hope for positive news on a second medical opinion but that never came. Adam Schefter of ESPN said it was confirmed a “season-ending torn ACL” on June 22.

Jets Social Media Reacts to Clark’s Message

Clark seems to have a positive mindset despite the serious injury. He prophesized that a comeback player of the year award could be in his future in 2024.

However, it remains to be seen whether that’ll be with the Jets.

Gang Green traded a 2024 seventh-round draft choice to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Clark. He was set to enter the final year of his $15.3 million contract in 2023 and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

One Twitter user said, “I was really looking forward to the addition of Chuck Clark for the Jets. Unfortunately, that will have to wait until 2023. Versatile skillset that could be an impact player for New York next year.”

Connie Carberg, the first female scout in both NFL and Jets history responded on Twitter, “praying for a fast and complete recovery Chuck – we all are rooting for you.”

In addition to Jets people reaching out, Clark also got a rousing response from his original team the Ravens, and its fan base.

One fan said, “you might not be here anymore but you’re always gonna be a Raven for life bro. Wish you a quick recovery and a long prosperous career.”

Plenty of Change Could Be Coming for the Jets in 2024

Clark isn’t the only Jets player that could be gone after this season.

According to Spotrac, 12 projected starters (including Clark) are set to be unrestricted free agents next offseason.

On defense that includes Carl Lawson, Jordan Whitehead, Adrian Amos, Quinton Jefferson, and the aforementioned Clark. Superstar Quinnen Williams is also set to reach the open market but the Jets have the franchise tag in the back pocket if need be and the team is attempting to lock him down on a long-term deal this offseason.

On the offensive side of the ball that list includes Duane Brown, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman, and Connor McGovern.

Finally, both key special teamers for the Jets are set to hit the open market: Thomas Morstead and Greg Zuerlein.

Just because these players’ contracts are set to expire doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t sign new deals between now and then.

Gang Green is all in on the 2023 campaign with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. No other season matters at this point, it is all about the now.

The Clark injury stinks because he would have brought a nice dynamic to the secondary. However, that task will now fall at the feet of Whitehead and new starter Amos this season.