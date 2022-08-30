Jets Releasing OT After Not Being Able to Find Trade Partner

The New York Jets are moving on from a big hog molly.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network shared on Twitter that Gang Green is releasing offensive lineman Chuma Edoga “after attempting to trade him.”

The #Jets are releasing former third-round pick OL Chuma Edoga after attempting to trade him, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

What Could Have Been

On Monday, August 29 there was a lot of buzz seemingly out of nowhere that the Jets and Dallas Cowboys were working on a trade.

The subject of said trade rumors was Edoga after the horrific injury to Cowboys starting left tackle Tyron Smith.

Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

However, after the initial reports that a deal was in talks, another follow-up report killed all the buzz.

League sources do not expect Cowboys and Jets to execute a trade for Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga. Edoga is a former third-round draft pick from USC who has played in 23 career games with 12 career starts. https://t.co/XWuzoakeOm — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

With Edoga now set to reach unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys seem to be the team to watch for his services.

Since the former USC product has under four years of service time, he is subject to waivers. In other words, every NFL team will have a chance to claim him.

The order of that waiver wire priority is based on the 2022 NFL draft order. That means the Cowboys are all the way at the bottom of the list at No. 24. To land him, they will have to hope and pray none of the other 23 teams (excluding the Jets) in front of them put in a claim.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

