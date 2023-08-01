Boy Green Daily: Jets, Browns BOLD Preseason Opener Predictions

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, make some bold predictions ahead of the New York Jets versus Cleveland Browns preseason opener on Thursday, August 3. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Rivka Boord of Jets X-Factor. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

We are on the eve of football for the first time in the 2023 preseason!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets rookie Joe Tippmann found himself in hot water for his press conference comments.

Mekhi Becton raised some eyebrows during media availability.

Nathaniel Hackett accused Sean Payton of breaking the coaching “code” with his scathing comments.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic had a great Sauce Gardner-Darrelle Revis deep dive ahead of Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Social Post of the Day

Jason Brownlee has gone from undrafted free agent that maybe could make the roster to whose starting job is he going to steal.

Perhaps the craziest catch of the preseason and I’m not sure how this gets topped.

ICYMI

Social Media Poll of the Day

Someone will have to step up and be the star of the preseason opener, but who will it be?

